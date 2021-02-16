Enci Records Announces The Signing Of Singer/Songwriter David Ottestad's Music Projects The Workday Release And Clo Sur





Enci Records is excited to announce the signing of Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's music projects The Workday Release and Clo Sur.

Ottestad says, "Enci Records is that rare label that still prioritizes songwriting and artistry. As a solo artist who's mostly worked independently for 12 years, I'm lucky to now have my music represented by such a supportive team of industry professionals."

Enci Records will release The Workday Release's 11 track album 'Like The Light Of Stars' on April 16th 2021 with the first single "Say A Lot With Light" out on all streaming platforms on March 5th 2021.

Additionally, production on a full-length album for David's atmospheric pop project Clo Sur is almost completed with Enci Records looking to release in the summer of 2021.




