Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/02/2021

Enci Records Announces The Signing Of Singer/Songwriter David Ottestad's Music Projects The Workday Release And Clo Sur

Enci Records Announces The Signing Of Singer/Songwriter David Ottestad's Music Projects The Workday Release And Clo Sur
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Enci Records is excited to announce the signing of Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's music projects The Workday Release and Clo Sur.

Ottestad says, "Enci Records is that rare label that still prioritizes songwriting and artistry. As a solo artist who's mostly worked independently for 12 years, I'm lucky to now have my music represented by such a supportive team of industry professionals."

Enci Records will release The Workday Release's 11 track album 'Like The Light Of Stars' on April 16th 2021 with the first single "Say A Lot With Light" out on all streaming platforms on March 5th 2021.

Additionally, production on a full-length album for David's atmospheric pop project Clo Sur is almost completed with Enci Records looking to release in the summer of 2021.

Sign up at encimusic.com/theworkdayrelease to hear an early preview of the first single and a voice message from David about the making of the upcoming album from The Workday Release.
www.facebook.com/theworkdayrelease
www.instagram.com/theworkdayrelease
www.instagram.com/encirecords






Most read news of the week
Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video
Patsy Cline's Timeless, Aching Love Song "Crazy" Receives First-Ever Official Video Ahead Of Valentine's Day
The Weeknd's After Hours World Tour Is Well On Its Way To Selling Over 1 Million Tickets
Renee Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put A Spell On You' For The Social Dilemma
Grammy Winner Judith Hill Releases New Video For 'God Bless The Mechanic'
Noga Erez Shares "End Of The Road (Kids Against The Machine Vol. 4)" Alternative Version
Karol G Presents An Explosive Collaboration For Her New Single "Location" With Anuel AA & J Balvin
The Allman Brothers Band To Release Live Album 'Down In Texas '71'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.6743300 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016651153564453 secs