News
Metal / Hard Rock 16/02/2021

Hard Rock/Metal Band Prey For Sunday Release New Single "Don't Let It End" + Official Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hard Rock/ Metal band Prey for Sunday released their new single "Don't Let It End" to all digital platforms today! The single is off of their new self-titled EP that is now available!

Prey for Sunday is a Hard Rock/ Metal band that was formed in Los Angeles, California in 2018. Founded by Guitarist/Songwriter Neal Grusky, Lead Singer/Songwriter Tony Persico, and Bassist Shad.

Neal and Tony worked with Producer/Songwriter Peter Strzelecki to write and record the first Prey For Sunday album. Realizing the immediate chemistry they shared a vision; a need to create a unique, memorable sound that would go on to become Prey for Sunday - Music that's made to stand the test of time. They pride themselves in creating musically dynamic songs, with meaningful, melodic, and "like it is" lyrical content.

The collective members of "Prey For Sunday" have been involved in bands that have released over 7 albums worldwide, participated in world tours, received extensive radio play, magazine exposure, and featured in three books. As well as having sold CD's, and music streams that have exceeded over 100,000 plays/streams thus far.

Prey For Sunday works as a band that dedicates themselves to their fans and the pursuit of meaningful successful songs, With music and songwriting as one of its strongest assets, the band continues to improve, evolve, and commit themselves to the music that moves weary hearts.

Tracklisting:
1. Don't Let It End
2. Broken Hearted Man
3. Mary Go Round
4. Zombies Restored
5. Right From Wrong






