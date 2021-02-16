New Video: Boneyard - "Oathbreaker"





Launched in 2015, Canadian hard rock/ heavy metal band Boneyard is the lifeblood and passion of vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Pamtera. The members bring a wealth of experience from previous bands that include: Tyrant, Septimus and Powerslave. The band started out as a cover project, but has been writing original music for the past three years. In May of 2019, the group entered producer/ engineer Cam Macleod's [White Wolf] Wolfs Den studio in Edmonton and began recording their debut album. After an extended COVID-19 pause, the band returned to complete the project in August of 2020. Eleven tracks were then sent to be mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Halford, Armored Saint,





Album Line-up

Pamtera- lead vocals, rhythm and lead guitar



Jeff Cunningham- drums and percussion

Grant Tarapacki- lead guitar



Follow the band at these links:

https://open.spotify.com/album/6puVKTjPiFVk4V8OLDDkKi

https://music.apple.com/us/album/oathbreaker/1532797501?uo=4&app=apple&at=1000lM6c

https://music.apple.com/us/album/oathbreaker/1532797501?uo=4&app=itunes&at=1000lM6c

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JP7QFMG?tag=fndcmpgns-20&linkCode=osi&th=1&psc=1

https://www.deezer.com/us/album/175128872

https://www.facebook.com/boneyardyeg

https://www.instagram.com/boneyardyeg/

https://twitter.com/boneyardyeg

