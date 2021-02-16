Nashville's Eddie And The Getaway Debuts New Single + Music Video "Silver Linings"





If the wild-curly-haired frontman isn't on a stage or writing in the studio, he can always be found chasing the next thrill surfing in California or letting loose on a downhill mountain bike. Now based in Nashville, Eddie was raised in the sunny state of Arizona, where he met drummer Christian "Champ" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville by way of Arizona artist Eddie And The Getaway embodies a fresh yet throwback sound that fuses 2000s pop-rock with the American storytelling of modern Country.Eddie Eberle emphasizes the meaning behind "the getaway" stating, "It is not only about the music; it's also about the freedom-filled lifestyle that surrounds it and these songs are the soundtrack."His latest single "Silver Linings" (co-written and co-produced by Lincoln Parish, formerly of Cage The Elephant) and the track's music video are just the beginning of what promises to be a very bright future ahead.Eddie says, " Silver Lining " is about seeing through the tough times to find the good in them. I co-wrote and co-produced it with Lincoln Parish of Cage The Elephant after a conversation about how we have all gone through our own highs and lows when it comes to love and happiness. And as a new artist, I want my music to be a breath of fresh air and uplifting for the world."With an ever-growing fanbase and online support (his Tik Tok audience is up to 32k since joining the platform last fall), Eddie and the Getway is primed for big things in 2021.Pulling from bands like Goo Goo Dolls, The Killers, and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Eddie says that, "the music straddles the anthemic melodies of Pop-Rock and the heartfelt lyrics of Country."If the wild-curly-haired frontman isn't on a stage or writing in the studio, he can always be found chasing the next thrill surfing in California or letting loose on a downhill mountain bike. Now based in Nashville, Eddie was raised in the sunny state of Arizona, where he met drummer Christian "Champ" Champion at age 13 and since then has been crafting his own style. With Eddie's powerful crispy vocals and Champ's theatrical stadium styled drumming, Eddie And The Getaway is the next generation of energetic genre-bending artists.



