Track45 To Release EP "Big Dreams" Out February 26, 2021

www.youtube.com/track45 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot on the heels of wrapping their first US country radio tour, sibling trio Track45 today announced the second of their introduction EPs, Big Dreams, which follows their fall debut EP, Small Town via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group/BMG.Big Dreams combines tracks from their Small Town EP with one new original and one incredible cover. Totalling five songs, this collection of songs prove Track45 has the sound and texture the country format has been hungry for. Among these five tracks is the trio's debut single "Met Me Now," set to impact US country radio on March 1st. To follow, on March 2 the band will be featured as Facebook's Artist of the Day.Tonight, the band kicks off their first official CRS week performing as part of Amazon Music Presents: 'Country Heat' at CRS. CRS week also marks the wrap of their six-week radio tour. Country stations across the US have gotten the chance to bring Track45 into their living rooms, offices, kitchens, etc. Performing LIVE from the legendary Ron Fair's state-of-the-art studio, Faircraft Studios, Track45 has put their skills on full display performing originals from their debut EP as well as favourite covers.On March 2nd, Track45 will be Facebook's Artist of the Day featured on the Music on Facebook Page to talk about their new music. Aside from the incredible cover song of the one and only Dolly Parton, the trio have songwriting credits on every track of the EP and produced several cuts, but they also enlisted an elite list of creative collaborators including Grammy-winning producer Byron Gallimore. Each is a gifted songwriter and musician with individual publishing deals and impressive writing credits - including Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Lee Brice, Dierks Bentley, Weezer, HARDY, and Lauren Alaina. Their combined hopes and passion for music can be heard in every note of their dream big sound.Big Dreams Track Listing:"Met Me Now" (Ben Johnson, KK Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Jonny Price, J Hart)"Little Bit More " (Ben Johnson, KK Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Audra Mae)"Come On In" (Ben Johnson, KK Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Gabby Mooney)"Me + You" (Ben Johnson, KK Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Hunter Phelps, Charlie Handsome)"Light of a Clear Blue Morning" (Dolly Parton Cover)Hailing from Meridian, Mississippi, siblings Jenna, Ben, and KK have taken family-based small-town values and stories and made them relevant in a modern world. They have taken their experience as a family and love for one another and combined their own individual successes to create their musical style. The music successfully captures a multi-layered, crisp, soulful sound that draws effortlessly from their assorted country, rock, R&B, and pop playlists.Track45 announced their signing with BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records in August by collaborating with the new AR (augmented reality) app Jadu. This allowed Track45 to memorialise their milestone virtually with anyone, anywhere. The cutting-edge technology allowed the band to appear in the same space via holograph to celebrate with their new label family and the industry as well as fans and family. Shortly after the announcement, the trio started their first media tour performing LIVE at Ron Fair's (Christina Aguilera, Black Eyed Peas, Gwen Stefani, Pussycat Dolls, and more) Faircraft Studio. With back-to-back live performances for media and then later for radio in the studio, Track45 displays their versatility adapting to modern times while holding country roots and values.Sibling trio Track45 - Jenna, Ben, and KK Johnson from Meridian, MS - have taken family-based, small-town values and made them relevant in a modern world. The trio's crystalline harmonies and track-charged musicianship sound current yet classic on both parts of their debut EP, Small Town (part one released fall 2020) and Big Dreams (part two - out February 26) released via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group. The five-song collection captures a crisp, soulful vibe that draws effortlessly from their assorted country, rock, R&B, and pop playlists. Aside from the incredible Dolly Parton cover, the trio have songwriting credits on every track and produced several cuts, but they also enlisted an elite group of creative collaborators including Grammy-winning producer Byron Gallimore. Each is a gifted songwriter and musician with individual publishing deals and impressive writing credits - including Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Dierks Bentley. Weezer, Lee Brice, HARDY, and Lauren Alaina. Their combined hopes and passion for music can be heard in every note of their dream big sound. Track45 is a sound and texture the Country format is hungry for and is on full display in their first single "Met Me Now" which is set to impact Country radio on March 1st.track45.lnk.to/bigdreamstrack45.lnk.to/metmenowwww.facebook.com/Musicianswww.facebook.com/track45www.instagram.com/track45www.youtube.com/track45



