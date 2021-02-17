Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 17/02/2021

R&B Breakout Artist Alek Virago Presents An Explosive Collaboration For New Single "Love For Love"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alek Virago joined forces with R&B Singer, Songwriter, & Love Pulse A&R Jordan LaFaver. This dynamic duo is bringing R&B back one hit at a time.
The track and collaboration are the latest in a steady stacking of hits that Singer & Songwriter Artist Alek Virago has been releasing this year.

"At heart, this is really a raw, relatable record," Alek states. "This R&B song puts everything on the line when it comes to Love & Loyalty in our Modern day society which you can feel as you listen to the lyrics. Alek is the guiding powerhouse vocalist with her melodic harmonies, and Jordan brings the soul of this record."

"This wouldn't have happened without Jordan," counters Alek. "He put the lyrics together, so I could do this. He is one of the most talented artists I've ever partnered with. I genuinely admire him as a writer, singer, musician, and artist. I felt like I was able to put my true self into this. I could be who I am as an artist at the core. This is just the first of many collaborations the two are working on. Stay tuned for much more soon.

This Track was Produced and Engineered by AJ Lee, of AudioBox Studios. His credits include working with DaBaby, Future, Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton and many more. This track also includes Vocal Production and Arrangement by Grammy Award Winning R&B group Blackstreet member, J-Stylz.
Love for Love is now Available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, Shazam, and iHeartRadio.
music.apple.com/us/artist/alek-virago/1538533638
open.spotify.com/artist/5HwYRmL3dBzqlGNyCETT0e?si=QaIrnFpnQbeqryz7nR-1OA
www.instagram.com/iamalekvirago
twitter.com/alekvirago?lang=en






