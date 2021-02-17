Nu Deco Ensemble Announces Streaming Season Closer Featuring Tank And The Bangas

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nu Deco Ensemble is thrilled to welcome Tank and the Bangas for a stunning collaborative performance to close out the 2020/21 season on May 15th from their home at North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach. "We could not be more grateful to continue to make music, create new art, and reach new audiences during this challenging year. To be able to throw a musical party like this will be an unforgettable gift that has been created and inspired by all the love and support we received all year, world-wide," said Nu Deco Ensemble co-founder Jacomo Barios.



New Orleans based Tank and the Bangas, winners of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest in 2017, are one of the most thrilling, unpredictable, and sonically diverse bands on the planet; a unit where jazz meets hip-hop, soul meets rock, and funk is the beating heart of everything they do.



Sam Hyken, co-fonder of Nu Deco Ensemble spoke about the newly announced performance saying: "Jacomo and I have wanted to collaborate with Tank and the Bangas since we first saw them on Tiny Desk back in 2017! We are thrilled to finally have that chance and to welcome them to Miami for an epic re-imagination of their eclectic and powerful music."

"Arguably one of the most relevant contemporary groups out there" adds Barios.



The May 15 performance will also feature Grammy-nominated piano virtuoso Cory Henry, who will be premiering a newly commissioned piece in collaboration with Nu Deco Ensemble.



Barios continues: "Never could I imagine, after everything we all went through this year, that Nu Deco Ensemble would not only perform live concerts together in the community of music, but commission one of our all time revered collaborators with musical genius Cory Henry. His boundless musical virtuosity and his creativity have been constant inspirations to us at Nu Deco Ensemble ever since we collaborated, and I simply have no words to describe the excitement we feel to perform this commissioned work."



Nu Deco Ensemble will live stream the performance via their custom platform, which allows for increased audience interactivity through audience polling that chooses select pieces, viewer selected camera angles, digital program notes and other interactive features.



The performance will be streamed live, to a crowdless venue. Nu Deco Ensemble is committed to following all CDC and local government recommendations, including physical distancing, masks mandated for all artists able to play with a mask, health and temperature screening, sanitization and disinfectant of all touch services, hand sanitizer available around the venue and a testing plan leading up to the production week.



Nu Deco Ensemble was created by two of classical music's most in demand artists, Jacomo Bairos and Sam Hyken, Nu Deco Ensemble is a flexible and innovative hybrid orchestra that celebrates living composers, reimagines all genres of music and collaborates with a wide range of diverse musical guests, composers, choreographers, dancers and mixed media artists. Since its inception in 2015, the 30-piece ensemble has exploded onto Miami's eclectic musical scene, captivating audiences, engaging with its community, and fusing innovative, genre-bending orchestral performances and collaborations with the highest levels of musical artistry.



