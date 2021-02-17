Liyah Releases New Track "Always There"





After just one listen to rising R&B star Liyah's incredible new single "Always There," it's clear the young songstress has a hit on her hands. The Toronto native's debut single is sure to have young women everywhere singing along to the catchy, relatable tune.

Sonically, the uptempo bop fits in perfectly with the current wave of R&B. However, what makes it stand out is it's insightful lyrics and Liyah's sweet but street vocal performance. That duality is reminiscent of the late, great Aaliyah who was always able to perfectly blend hip-hop with pop sensibility. This comparison is especially noteworthy given that Liyah was named after the beloved singer. 

When asked about the meaning behind the record Liyah said, "It's a song about realizing your worth as an individual and wanting to be valued in your relationship." That level of emotional maturity highlights that Liyah is wise beyond her years.

When describing her sound, Liyah says "I would describe my sound as sweet, refreshing, and having the best of both worlds. I have music that shines a light on reality in youth and young adults, the sound that this generation can most definitely resonate and connect with this generation of music. On the other hand I can appreciate the older generation of music and embrace rhythm and blues, soul/Neo soul and funk with my own music that I create."




