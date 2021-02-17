Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 17/02/2021

Cardi B's New Single "Up" Debuts At No 2 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billboard revealed that Cardi's new single, "Up," debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart! The single, which was released Feb. 5, was the most-streamed (31.2 million streams) and top-selling song of the week (37,000 digital and physical singles sold). According to Billboard, the Bronx rapper now has nine top 10 hits including four No. 1s-"WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5, "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and her 2017 debut "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)."

"Up" is also the highest debut by a solo female rapper on the Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" debuted at No. 1 in 1998.

Upon learning the news, Cardi was feeling all the way up. After returning from her Valentine's Day vacation with Offset, an emotional and grateful Cardi reflected on the milestone.
"I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters this is BIG for me," she tweeted. "I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded. First time a female rapper debut top 5 since Lauren [sic]. This is pop girl shit but I'm not pop."

Cardi revealed that she was feeling down last week after reading a comment on social media that tried to diminish her accomplishments. But she feels vindicated following her latest chart achievement.
"At the beginning of last week I was crying because one single post put my confidence down," she wrote. "She needs promo , she's a flop, she needs help erasing the fact I been constantly winning. I had to brush it off remind myself I beat records wit my last record & now boom . Chart too high."

Despite all her success, Cardi says she still feels like an underdog. "I want to thank my fans with the bottom & top of my heart .Ya remind of me .The underdogs.So underestimated but show the f**k out when it's time .I really can't believe this .I told a couple of yall I don't care about a number 1 a top 5 is a big win for me."

To thank her fans for their support, she plans to fly at least 200 members of Bardi Gang out to celebrate once it's safe. "I'm flying out at least 200 BARDIGANG and we finna have a party and laugh at all the times we had negative viral tweets & Everytime we proved motherfuckers wrong .I don't care about the cost I'm doing it."






