Emanuel Releases Nostalgic Visual For "Thought It'd Be Easy"





The melodic track reflects on the struggles of moving on from past relationships, with



The video features footage of

In December 2020,



Since releasing his first single in 2020, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Valentine's Day, rising Toronto R&B singer-songwriter Emanuel released a black and white visual set to an acapella recording of his track "Thought It'd Be Easy" off his first EP, Session 1: Disillusion.The melodic track reflects on the struggles of moving on from past relationships, with Emanuel crooning, "I thought it'd be easy to love someone else, but I'm running amuck and I'm thinking about you."The video features footage of Emanuel during his time in Los Angeles.In December 2020, Emanuel released his second EP Session 2: Transformation. His first full length album is set to release later this year. Listen to Session 2: Transformation below.Since releasing his first single in 2020, Emanuel has achieved international acclaim for his undeniable voice and introspective, emotionally charged music. Released at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Emanuel's debut single "Need You" quickly became a quarantine anthem as people from over 20 countries submitted personal videos and photos for the collaborative music video curated by Golden Globe-winning actor, musician, producer and Executive Producer of Emanuel's debut album Idris Elba OBE. Before even releasing his debut EP Session 1: Disillusion (shared with the world on Juneteenth), Emanuel was named Apple Music's New Artist of the Week, one of Amazon Music's Artists to Watch, a Soundcloud Featured Artist, and a Spotify "On The Radar" Artist. This Summer, Emanuel became the first ever artist to be chosen for Spotify's On The Radar program in Canada and was also named the Beats Artist of the Week. With over 10.5 million streams, Emanuel's meaningful, expressive music has resonated with people around the world in a time he describes as a "renaissance of beautiful black art in the world."



