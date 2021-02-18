At 2.5 Million Streams, Teen Alt Pop/ EDM Prodigy Mikalyn Releases Single "I Love You Too Much"



"It's dreamy, it's heartfelt, and it's got a melody that floats along at a pace that reminds me of life in the small city I grew up in," the Guelph, Ontario-based chanteuse offers of the track that's a sonic sidestep from her EDM foothold. "The distorted drums and 808 bass from Chris give it an urban touch."



She's referring to producer Chris Grey (88Glam, K. Forest), with whom she's collaborated with since they were early teens. "We've long worked together," Mikalyn details, "since we were discovering who we are as individual artists, and as a combined force."



Just like their songs and production, the duo shot and conceptualized the video to accompany the track. "The video for 'I Love You Too Much' captures and reflects the mood we wanted the listener to feel," she shares, adding that it underscores "the longing, the hopefulness, the caution, and the beauty of the moment when you realize 'I love you too much' about someone."

https://open.spotify.com/track/3jxay7EPr3jKN9mGNCp8dV?si=85cG6nfjS1C7sfpkKGXSfw



Mikalyn has shared the stage with Tyler Shaw, Virginia to Vegas, and more; she recently debuted "I Love You Too Much" while opening for Scott Helman's livestream concert.



Mikalyn's 2020 singles include "Gravity (w/ XtraKyd & F51)," "Next to Me (w/ Discover, Bored Machines & Xtro)," "Close (w/ RQntz, 39 Kingdom & Xtro)," "Sleepless Nights (w/ Zuffo & Envoy Music)," "Nothing but Blood," "Antidote," and "Deep End."




