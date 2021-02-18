Rising New Jersey Superstar, OnlyJahmez, Releases Self-Titled EP As Follow Up To Hit Mixtape 'Fxck Rules'



Up next is a new single release, "Thoughts", coming on February 26th, and a video shot in Las New York, NY (Top40 Charts) OnlyJahmez, makes his presence and incredible talents known on his self-titled EP, a dynamic and genre-transforming collection featuring 4 blazing new tracks.Thump Records artist, OnlyJahmez, makes his presence and incredible talents known on his self-titled EP, a dynamic and genre-transforming collection featuring 4 blazing new tracks: "No Sympathy" (Clean and Explicit), "Done" (Clean and Explicit) , " Diana " & "D$sco". The EP is a follow-up to his wildly popular mixtape, Fxck Rules, which has over a million streams and has ignited OnlyJahmez's career.Leading the charge on the EP are two new singles, "No Sympathy" and "Done". "No Sympathy" is a disco-funk record fused with trap, while "Done" is a disco record for the modern era. The first is an anthem of self-discovery and reflection where OnlyJahmez explores finding himself through a deep rumination of his past relationships with people who walked out of his life. The latter is about the artist's exhaustion around being with a drug addicted partner and how he's forced to be mentally and emotionally detached from her.The new singles serve as a deep-dive into OnlyJahmez's psyche and his experiences of being 'other'd' by his peers growing up. These experiences drive his creative narrative after living in a world of confusion and doubt, attempting to gain a sense of his identity, and transcend the norms of society.With consistent appearances on NYC's Hot 97 and Power 105.1 radio stations, as well as being added to the BET Jamz rotation, OnlyJahmez is paving his own lane. He's worked with industry giants like TrackMasters, Spraygrounds, Mike Cameron (Water Music Publishing), Huff and Dope Clothing Brand as well as new stars like FatboySSE and Yvng Swag from Wild N Out. Between his striking vocals and over the top production, he's got a style that's fun, catchy and ignorant.In addition to having his face on a billboard in Times Square, Jahmez has had the luxury of sharing the stage with such high profile acts as JuiceWrld, SimxSantana, Jimmy Woppo, SkiMasktheSlumpedGod, and Jacquees. His off the wall promotion tactics, accompanied with an amazing live show, is what solidifies this great new talent as a superstar.Up next is a new single release, "Thoughts", coming on February 26th, and a video shot in Las Vegas soon to follow.



