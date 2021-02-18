Lilhuddy Releases Second Single "The Eulogy Of You And Me" Song And Music Video Out Now





Growing up in the Northern California town of Stockton, LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson) recognized the power of his voice at a young age. Dad played guitar, ukulele, and banjo, while mom went to college on a music scholarship and his big sister sang in choir. Despite overwhelming shyness, Chase sang along with his family at home, boasting the best range in the house. At the same time, he developed a passion for a wide swath of influences, ranging from blink-182, My Chemical Romance, All American Rejects, Pierce The Veil, and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter and brand-new Immersive/Geffen Records signing LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson) releases his second single entitled "The Eulogy Of You And Me," which is out now along with the music video. The track serves as another power punk anthem and comes fresh off the heels of Chase's first single "21st Century Vampire", which has amassed over 13 million streams worldwide, as well as over 5.4 million video views to date. "21st Century Vampire" marked LILHUDDY's musical introduction with a signature style cultivated by the raw and restless angst of post-internet era adolescence. His music is a perfect hybrid of pop, punk, and alternative with an underlying message encouraging authenticity and self-acceptance. "The Eulogy Of You and Me" was co-written by Chase along with Nick Long, Jake Torrey, as well as Andrew Goldstein and Travis Barker who also produced the track. The song is available now at all digital retail providers via Immersive/Geffen Records.LILHUDDY says about the track, "We've all experienced heartbreak from a toxic relationship at one point or another. That feeling of relief once you put an end to that relationship is so freeing. This song is a way for me to connect with my fans on a more personal level and I hope they sing it at the top of their lungs whenever they're going through that type of situation. I am so excited to release my second single and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it!"The music video for "The Eulogy Of You and Me" made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard. It perfectly depicts the meaning behind the song about the demise of a relationship. Famed director Joseph Kahn, who also directed the music video for "21st Century Vampire," carries the storyline from one video to the next. This time, "The Eulogy of You and Me" video is centered around LILHUDDY's wedding to a girl which doubles as a funeral. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Chase kisses his bride and the ground below them opens up. Rather than marking a new beginning, the kiss symbolizes the death of the relationship and the couple free falls through the ground, separating from each other as the memories of their relationship swirl around them. Finally, the girl finds herself standing over LILHUDDY's grave from many years ago.Growing up in the Northern California town of Stockton, LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson) recognized the power of his voice at a young age. Dad played guitar, ukulele, and banjo, while mom went to college on a music scholarship and his big sister sang in choir. Despite overwhelming shyness, Chase sang along with his family at home, boasting the best range in the house. At the same time, he developed a passion for a wide swath of influences, ranging from blink-182, My Chemical Romance, All American Rejects, Pierce The Veil, and Black Sabbath to Bruno Mars, One Direction, and 5 Seconds of Summer. Eventually, he found his way to Tik Tok. Starting an account for fun, LILHUDDY posted content at a prolific pace, amassing over 1,000 videos and generating over 1.6 billion likes to date. Tattooed, nails painted, and always flexing cutting-edge fashion, Chase immediately commands attention with an unmistakable presence. In 2020, LILHUDDY began formally pursuing music during which time he landed a deal with Immersive/Geffen Records and Machine Gun Kelly recruited him to star in his directorial debut Downfalls High. After building an audience of 40 million total followers on social media by simply being himself, LILHUDDY amplifies this same authenticity through his forthcoming music, ultimately revealing himself without filter and with a whole lot of fire.



