New Zealand's Biggest Pop Band SIX60 Plays The Biggest Live Music Event Of 2021 To A Crowd Of 32,000 Fans This Weekend

2/27 - Hamilton, NZ @ Claudelands Oval New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It was a beautiful evening in Wellington, New Zealand this past Saturday when New Zealand's biggest pop band SIX60 headlined the 32,000-person capacity Sky Stadium for the fifth show of their SIX60 SATURDAYS tour. SIX60 have had the opportunity to perform in front of a whopping 100,000 fans this year across their five epic outdoor concerts - a rarity in the music industry in 2021.SIX60 Frontman Matiu Walters addressed the crowd from the main stage, "Haere Mai [welcome] Wellington, welcome to the biggest show on earth!" With so few artists being able to tour as their home countries contend with COVID-19, Walters was correct - this was the biggest show on earth. The Kiwi sensations played through their chart-topping fan-favorites to an exhilarated audience who engaged in every moment.Watch SIX60 prepare for their massive Wellington show in this behind-the-scenes video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZOVL8GUsB8NME recently spoke to Walters about what it's like being the "planet's [current] biggest touring band" and playing the world's only stadium tour. Read more here: https://www.nme.com/features/new-zealand-six60-worlds-only-stadium-tour-2873794View photos from SIX60's Sky Stadium show on The Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/news/gallery/2021/feb/14/the-highest-volcano-on-mars-and-live-concert-weekends-best-photosIn an interview with New Zealand's Three's Newshub on Saturday ahead of the concert, reporter Caley Callahan mentioned that SIX60's Wellington concert would have more people in attendance than this year's Super Bowl and was likely the biggest live event in the world.Ji Fraser from SIX60 replied "To hear those words, that this is the biggest show in the world right now, there's almost a responsibility for us to do our best." Matiu Walters added "I remember being in lockdown and wondering if it would end. Wondering if we were going to be able to play a show. So, there is hope out there."SIX60's SIX60 Saturdays tour continues at Claudelands Oval in Hamilton, NZ on Saturday, February 27th.SIX60 TOUR DATES2/27 - Hamilton, NZ @ Claudelands Oval



