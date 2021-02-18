Indie/Pop Star Alfie Templeman Featured In First Virtual Event





04-May-2021 GB - London, The Camden Assembly New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, launches a new virtual performance series, ASCAP "On The Come Up United Kingdom" on Thursday, 18 February with breakout indie star Alfie Templeman.The series, which will spotlight emerging songwriters from Great Britain, will be available on @ASCAP and @ASCAPLondon Instagram and on ASCAP.com. In the coming months, the series will also feature exclusive performances from singer-songwriters Matilda Mann of London and Aaron Smith of Scotland.ASCAP "On The Come Up United Kingdom" joins other virtual "stages" that ASCAP has provided its members during the pandemic, including the original "On The Come Up" showcase presented by the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul department which migrated online from live venues in 2020. Other ASCAP virtual performance events include the Latin Acoustic Sounds of ASCAP and the ASCAP RoadNation Road-Less Livestream Series.ASCAP social media will feature a short interview with Templeman on Wednesday, 17 February and on Thursday the 18th will share two exclusive performances from the songwriter: "Happiness in Liquid Form" and "Everybody's Gonna Love Somebody."Self-taught on 10 different instruments, Bedfordshire-born Alfie Templeman has enjoyed a meteoric rise, cementing his place as one of UK indie's brightest lights with swathes of support from Absolute '20s, BBC Radio 1 (amassing over 200 plays at the station), BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 6 Music, Apple Music 1, Radio X, Virgin, and more. The title track from his acclaimed Happiness In Liquid Form EP and subsequent single "Obvious Guy" received strong support from BBC Radio 1 DJs such as Annie Mac and Jack Saunders, culminating in two consecutive C-List playlistings at the station. The song was closely followed by a B-List addition for "Forever Isn't Long Enough," which was also Greg James' Tune Of The Week (BBC 1). "Forever Isn't Long Enough" was also daytime playlisted by Radio X (after being made Record Of The Week), Virgin and Absolute '20s.ON TOUR - Alfie Templeman22-Apr-2021 GB - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club25-Apr-2021 GB - Bristol, Rough Trade Bristol26-Apr-2021 GB - Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut28-Apr-2021 GB - Manchester, Night and Day29-Apr-2021 GB - Nottingham, Bodega Social03-May-2021 GB - London, The Camden Assembly04-May-2021 GB - London, The Camden Assembly



