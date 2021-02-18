Jenny Owen Youngs Announces 'Echo Mountain' EP





The singer, songwriter, and natural history enthusiast grew up in the forests of northern New Jersey and is now based in Maine. Jenny Owen Youngs has released three albums and a handful of EPs, both independently and via Nettwerk Records, and her songs have been heard on Bojack Horseman, Weeds, Grey's Anatomy, Suburgatory, and more. Her work has been praised by The New York Times, Stereogum, Vice, NPR Music, The Washington Post and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jenny Owen Youngs is proud to announce the Echo Mountain EP, out March 10th. The EP is a tidy collection of new singles detailing the messiness of life. Songs steeped in a hesitant nostalgia for the alternatingly carefree and unsettlingly uncertain times of our childhood and teens. As well as ruminations on the lasting impact certain decisions can have, and how we learn to live with and grow from them.Today we hear the new John Mark Nelson remix of "Follow You", a single released late last year on Bandcamp Friday, and the first song Youngs arranged, produced, and mixed completely on her own. "Follow You" as Youngs describes it, "is about wanting to go back to moments to which you can never return, or wishing you could sidestep to alternate outcomes of the path you didn't take when the road forked."Jenny Owen Youngs on the "Follow You" remix: "This reimagining of 'Follow You' comes from the wonderful brain of John Mark Nelson. I didn't give him a specific stylistic direction or anything, just sent the stems and said 'have at it.' I love that he found the bounce in a ballad, and pulled in these euphoric sonic elements (the groove in the bass, the low jangle in the picked electric guitars). I think he accomplished the greatest possible outcome of remixing: he found another song within the song."Echo Mountain follows last year's release of Youngs' Night Shift (Extended Edition) EP which features songs produced by Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher, Fiona Apple's Fetch The Bolt Cutters) and Jake Sinclair (Taylor Swift, Weezer, Panic! At The Disco). The incredibly prolific musician has also recently been splitting her time between writing for herself and composing 17 original songs with co-host Kristin Russo for "Once More With Once More, With Feeling" the just released all musical episode of their popular Buffy The Vampire Slayer podcast Buffering The Vampire.The singer, songwriter, and natural history enthusiast grew up in the forests of northern New Jersey and is now based in Maine. Jenny Owen Youngs has released three albums and a handful of EPs, both independently and via Nettwerk Records, and her songs have been heard on Bojack Horseman, Weeds, Grey's Anatomy, Suburgatory, and more. Her work has been praised by The New York Times, Stereogum, Vice, NPR Music, The Washington Post and more.



