Monsta X Rapper, I.M, Releases Solo Music Video Teaser

"Monsta X Is The Rare Korean Band To Chart A Top 40 Hit On U.S. Pop Radio" - Forbes New York, NY (Top40 Charts) I.M, Rapper of K-pop group Monsta X, has released the official music video for his upcoming track, "God Damn." The full track is off his first upcoming Solo Digital Mini Album, DUALITY, set for release this Friday, February 19th 2:00PM KST.Tune in this Friday, February 19th at 8:00AM EST where I.M will dive deeper into the meaning of this album with Radio.com:https://twitter.com/Radiodotcom/status/1361718643327918085?s=202020 was the year of Monsta X, with appearances on The Ellen Show, Jimmy Kimmel, GMA, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, The Today Show, and much more. Their release of ALL ABOUT LUV in February, marked the first all English-language album released by a K-pop group ever, and also debuted at No.5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making it only the 3rd K-Pop group to chart within the top 10. The album kicked off 2020 with a splash, garnering rave reviews from places such as NPR, ET, Variety, Access, AP, Forbes, Consequence Of Sound, Billboard, and TIME who stated ""You Can't Hold My Heart" is a change of pace: en emo pop-rock track with guitar backing. It's sweet but salty, and tightly executed with its nods to rock. And it's a sign of dissolving borders - across language, across genre, across culture."The band also voiced their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement, during a performance with TIME Magazine for their TIME100 Talks. "As U.N. ambassadors for sustainable Goal 16 we stand for peace and justice," rapper I.M said, further stating, "As such we have supported Black Lives Matter activism, and we believe that it's time to acknowledge the issue and fix it."




