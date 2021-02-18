Big Daddy Swolls Drops Another Hip Hop Party-Starting Anthem 'Roll It Back'





The striking new single in the hip hop and pop genre has been written by Big Daddy Swolls and co-produced by Star Creator Greedy Greg (who brought you Dj Quik, AMG, Domino, MoKenStef, Tone Loc, and more), LA Producer, DJ Hymn, and Bay Area hitmaker El Mexi Cunt. It also features the multi-platinum award-winning mixing and mastering audio engineers, Irko (mixer) and Mike Wells (master).



Taking on a hyphy style for the new single, Big Daddy Swolls delivers a high-energy and booty-shaking mix with a lustful edge for all rap lovers and party freaks.



The buzzing music artist started his career with a bang in 2018 with a handful of singles, including the hit, 'Summertime' that went number one on Venus



Apart from making a name for himself in the music industry, Big Daddy Swolls has earned a reputation as an actor, entrepreneur, and top national bodybuilder. He hails from San Francisco, Bay Area. Before finding his escape and inspiration in music, he put his passion for fitness to work and served as a bodyguard for popular artists, including MC Hammer, Dj Quik, and Nicki Minaj. After gaining acknowledgment as a rapper, Big Daddy Swolls released multiple singles in 2018, allowing the listeners to witness his upbeat, energetic side. Tracks like 'Burn Up' and 'Go' gave him momentum, which allowed him to showcase his talent of rap-heavy vocals.



In 2019, he embraced a brighter electronic direction with 'Get With This', partnering yet again with the star-maker music veteran Greedy Greg. Now, he is all set to achieve another milestone with the new single.

