News
Alternative 18/02/2021

Greta Van Fleet Shares Ethereal New Music Video "Heat Above"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Greta Van Fleet presents a brand new music video for the song "Heat Above" from the band's upcoming sophomore album, The Battle at Garden's Gate, produced by Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Adele) and due out April 16 (Lava/Republic Records). According to the band:
"'Heat Above' is theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated. This is a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm. Thematically, we are dead center in the cult of Heaven, surreal, strange, alive and free."

The band debuted the song last week in an interview with Zane Lowe, who said, "You aren't ever going to hear anything like this today and probably in the near future, Greta Van Fleet doing it like nobody else."

The Battle at Garden's Gate, has an elevated elegance unseen yet from the young band. With string orchestras, explorative songs, and the band building a visual story with every track, it explores the boundaries of the group's artistry.






