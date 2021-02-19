Toronto's Soul Rockers Bad Breed Release New Video For Emotional Track "Not In My Life"



The vulnerable song serves as the third single from the band's long-awaited sophomore album Ferocious Love (2020) - often referred to as "The Bad Breed in Ferocious Love." The eight-track record is the band's first full-length release since their 2015 debut, The Violent World of Bad Breed.



The five-minute soul-rock track was released alongside a black and white homemade music video featuring an assortment of people close to the band lip-syncing along. The tune is jam-packed with an allotment of tasty blues riffs — reminiscent of those from The



To top it all off is the powerful and soulful voice of lead vocalist Katherine Wilson, which calls back to the talent of R&B singers like Otis Redding and the legendary Aretha Franklin.

https://open.spotify.com/track/5EIw5bC4CxB2yrYlOArTV0?si=126e8cc495ff4628



The topic of the song which closes their most recent effort? According to the band, it confronts the adversity we all face in life and forges ahead declaring "no more pain!"



Musical mastermind and frontman Mike Gribben said: "This was one of the first songs we wrote for the record and it became evident that it should close the whole album because of how powerful it felt to us. Everybody stepped up vocally and it felt like our anthem by the time we finished it."



Ferocious Love was born after several tragedies faced by Mike in the last year, and serves as the five-piece's most personal, emotional, and visceral release to date. The record begins with the death of the male singer's best friend and partner of many years and, from there, follows his extended mental journey of grief, depression, and eventual acceptance.



By the end of this emotional journey, Mike seems ready to experience the feelings of love and joy in his life once again.



Bad Breed is: lyricist, vocalist and drummer Mike Gribben, Havana-born bassist/vocalist Maylin Ortega, Denzel Benitez



Initially - back in 2014, when they formed - Bad Breed was a fusion band which played a combination of 60s-inspired R&B music and classic punk rock. Following the release of "The Violent World of Bad Breed" and much touring, the group's music evolved into a tasteful and complementary blend of soul, funk and blues rock music.

