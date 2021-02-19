Walking Phoenixes Will Perform In Virtual Concert Birthday Bash For Johnny Cash And June Carter





Established in 2002, the vision of The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) invites you to enjoy a safe and exciting concert with family from the comfort of your own home. The Virtual Concert Birthday Bash of Johnny Cash & June Carter features a performance by the Walking Phoenixes, a Los Angeles based Johnny Cash Tribute band that celebrates the mission of "The Man In Black." The night will also feature special guest appearances by James Kruk (paying tribute to Elvis Presley), Irish dancer & choreographer Kennedy McGill and actor Bill Dempsey Young making his comedic appearance on "Boy Named Sue." This virtual concert will take place on Johnny Cash's birthday Friday, February 26th with tickets available for $20 per household. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.This phenomenal night of music, presented by Worthy Brewing, benefits cancer research at The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute, a nonprofit medical research institute focused on generating hope through research, support, and education. This concert will mark the band's first virtual performance both regionally and internationally, not to mention their first performance as a band since the pandemic hit in March of 2020. Not only will you hear classics like " Walk The Line " and "Ring Of Fire," but lead singer & band leader Drewin Young will also be adding some very special original songs of his own including "Share The Gift" to the repertoire. Virtual attendees will also witness the premiere of "Irish Cowgirl," an instrumental inspired by lively Irish dancing and Irish music. Canadian dancer & choreographer Kennedy McGill brings her original choreography and performance to this song, which she filmed while living in Ireland.Wearing their signature all black, three-piece suits, the Walking Phoenixes give the classic Johnny Cash songs a modern, hot-rodded rebirth while female vocalist Jeanne Marie Jacobson sprinkles the charm of the Carter Family sound throughout. It's more than just a band or likeness of Johnny Cash, it's an experience. Whether they are headlining a concert in front of thousands or giving an intimate performance for an Assisted Living Facility or Homeless Shelter, they strive to inspire and uplift, touching the hearts of many and bringing smiles to the faces of their audience members. The band's lead singer Drewin Young says, "We are all here on this earth to share our unique gifts and talents with the world to help others. EVERYONE has a special gift, so share that gift."Established in 2002, the vision of The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) is to rapidly develop innovative ideas into effective cancer therapies. The mission of PHLBI is to generate hope through research, support, and education. PHLBI conducts this important work at its in-house research lab in Los Angeles and its supporting laboratory The Punch Lab at UCLA. It is the only nonprofit in the United States to conduct in-house research on mesothelioma



