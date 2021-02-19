Ebhoni, Toronto's Homegrown Bad Gyal, Drops New Mini Project & Stunning Visual For "X-Ting"





Praised by Fader as being "exactly the kind of energy we should all be striving to keep during Mercury retrograde" Ebhoni's mini project is accompanied by a stunning visual for her infectious island infused bop-worthy single "X-Ting." On X-Ting, Ebhoni delivers a lusty ode to an ex with charisma, confidence and of course bad gyal vibes.



Directed by BBY Chris, the music video for "X-Ting" showcases Ebhoni in her natural bad bitch element as she and her girls turn up in the hair salon reaffirming to her ex and her audience that the glow up is indeed real. The colorful visual mirrors the track's vibrancy as she sings directly to the viewer flanked by old school phones.



X - Track List:

X-Ting

All To Myself

Hit This

MIA



