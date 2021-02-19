Bon Jovi Release New Video For Single "Story Of Love"



"Although I wrote "Story of Love" about my family, I hope when people listen to the song and watch the video, they will see themselves and their family," said Jon Bon Jovi.



Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band BON JOVI releases a new video for their current single "STORY OF LOVE" off the band's critically acclaimed fifteenth studio album 2020. True to the lyrics, the video takes a deeply personal look at songwriter Jon Bon Jovi's family life with never-before-revealed family photos and home videos. The video will premiere on YouTube this Thursday at 12:30pm ET and Jon will be live on YouTube answer fan questions starting at 12pm ET."Although I wrote "Story of Love" about my family, I hope when people listen to the song and watch the video, they will see themselves and their family," said Jon Bon Jovi.Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.



