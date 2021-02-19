Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 19/02/2021

Bon Jovi Release New Video For Single "Story Of Love"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band BON JOVI releases a new video for their current single "STORY OF LOVE" off the band's critically acclaimed fifteenth studio album 2020. True to the lyrics, the video takes a deeply personal look at songwriter Jon Bon Jovi's family life with never-before-revealed family photos and home videos. The video will premiere on YouTube this Thursday at 12:30pm ET and Jon will be live on YouTube answer fan questions starting at 12pm ET.
"Although I wrote "Story of Love" about my family, I hope when people listen to the song and watch the video, they will see themselves and their family," said Jon Bon Jovi.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.






Most read news of the week
"56th Academy Of Country Music Awards" To Broadcast Live On April 18, 2021
At 2.5 Million Streams, Teen Alt Pop/ EDM Prodigy Mikalyn Releases Single "I Love You Too Much"
New Zealand's Biggest Pop Band SIX60 Plays The Biggest Live Music Event Of 2021 To A Crowd Of 32,000 Fans This Weekend
Cardi B's New Single "Up" Debuts At No 2 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Alt-Rock Artist Russ Carrick Shares A Political Anthem "Never Great Enough"
Stacey Abrams, H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, Kelly Rowland, Nicole Byer & More For "Black Renaissance"
Lilhuddy Releases Second Single "The Eulogy Of You And Me" Song And Music Video Out Now
Liyah Releases New Track "Always There"
Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0191979 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015385150909424 secs