NF Announces New Project Clouds (The Mixtape) Out March 26, With Ominous Title Track And Video For "Clouds"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The myth-making, chart-topping Michigan rapper NF announces his latest project and first mixtape, CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) out March 26, 2021, which is now available for pre-order/pre-add via NF Real Music/Caroline. NF has also released the ominous, chest-beating title track, "CLOUDS," in tandem with a fittingly cinematic video.



With "CLOUDS," NF outlines his reasons for releasing this mixtape now. "Hanging onto songs this long is daunting," he raps, matter-of-factly. He then playfully delivers clever lines in unison with a sparse violin melody before his delivery becomes more fiery, matching a thundering, industrial beat. Throughout, the technically gifted MC passionately strings together intricate rhymes about his continued ascent and the gravity of his ambitions: "It's probable / That I might press the envelope / Ideas so astronomical / Sometimes I find them comical."



"CLOUDS" follows NF's last surprise single, October 2020's "CHASING_(DEMO)," which featured 15-year-old Australian fan Mikayla Sippel. A gripping ballad about breaking down and wanting to escape the world, "CHASING_(DEMO)" arrived just as calls for new music from NF's fervent fanbase were becoming deafening. Ever since his Billboard-topping fourth album, 2019's The Search, fans have eagerly awaited more of his emotive and brutally honest songwriting, grand production, and sharp delivery. This new single suggests that CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) will be well worth the wait. NF will have collaborations with HOPSIN and TECH N9NE on CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE).



CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) - TRACKLIST:

CLOUDS

THAT'S A JOKE

JUST LIKE YOU

STORY

PRIDEFUL

LOST (feat. HOPSIN)

LAYERS

DRIFTING

TRUST (feat. TECH N9NE)

PAID MY DUES



NF is the stage name of Michigan rapper and composer Nate Feuerstein, who emerged with his debut album, Mansion, in 2015. The raw emotion and honesty in his music continued on Therapy Session, building the foundation of an incredibly strong and loyal fan base. In 2017, Perception gave NF his first No. 1 album on Billboard's Top 200 Chart, and delivered the multi-platinum hit single, "Let You Down," which reached #1 at Pop Radio. In the summer of 2019, NF released his fourth album, The Search, earning his second consecutive No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 Chart. Now certified Platinum, The Search featured Top 10 Pop radio hit "Time" and propelled NF to the global stage, selling out 19 dates on "The Search World Tour," including shows in Australia and Europe. With over 28 RIAA certifications and 18 billion streams, NF recently earned a spot in the Top 50 most streamed artists of 2020. His fifth album and first ever mixtape, CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) is set to release on March 26, 2021. Fans can expect NF to take his signature blend of lyrical introspection and powerful thematic elements to the next level on this 10-track project.



