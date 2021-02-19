Psych Rockers Spirit Mother To Be Featured Saturday, 2/20, On Vol. 3 Of Live In The Mojave Desert Concert Film Series





"Be under no false impression, this is a musical experience like no other. From the early portions of the stream that has interviews, discussions about the difficulties of filming in the Mojave Desert and music from a wide array of stoner, doom and psych bands. Often with trippy visuals as the backdrop to get you in that psychedelic mood."- GBHBL, 1/28/21, Earthless Stream review New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LIVE IN THE MOJAVE DESERT: VOL.1-5 will continue to present their world premiere livestream concert film series highlighting the California Desert Rock scene this Saturday, February 20 with VOLUME 3 featuring Long Beach, CA heavy psych rockers SPIRIT MOTHER. Take a peek at performance footage of their single "Space Cadets" backed by a visual performance from the Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show in the event trailer streaming above or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/_VmwXZ_wUrk. Tickets are on sale now for $10 which allow access to the experience starting at 12:00 P.M. Pacific Time Zone as well as video on demand replay for 72 hours. Get yours now HERE. Additional merch options are available including an exclusive limited-edition 'Desert Lizard' poster (pictured below) featuring art by John Howard and pre-order options for the concert stream on Vinyl (black variant and limited test pressing), CD or Blu-Ray at https://www.liveinthemojavedesert.com/merch-store.Inspired by Pink Floyd's Live at Pompeii 1972 concert documentary film, LIVE IN THE MOJAVE DESERT: VOLUMES 1-5 kicked off their bi-weekly streams on January 23 which has so far included performances from San Diego-based krautrock trio EARTHLESS and stoner rock outfit NEBULA which includes ex-Fu Manchu member Eddie Glass. Additional volumes will feature heavy psychedelic rock trio MOUNTAIN TAMER (March 6) and STONER (March 20)—the new project from ex-Kyuss members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri.During the stream, viewers will experience an hour of performance footage-filmed and recorded throughout day and night from the natural amphitheater of California's Mojave Desert—along with a virtual pre-show hangout session with band members discussing their favorite concert films and sharing psychedelic video clips and other trippy footage. Think MTV in the 80's but with stoners and heshers!Here's what some critics are saying about LIVE IN THE MOJAVE DESERT: VOLUME 1-5 experiences so far:"The difference, of course, is the professional, concert-film level at which 'Live in the Mojave Desert' is executed. On a sheer production level, it's unmatched by anything I've seen in the streaming era, and in the use of visual effects, Sam Grant's skillful, rhythmic editing, the inclusion of Mad Alchemy and the sense of urgency that's driving the whole project, it is a rare positive marker for this time that has disintegrated the live music experience and perhaps changed it permanently."- The Obelisk, 2/8/21, Nebula Stream review"The on-paper proposition doesn't really do justice to actually seeing nighttime desert rocks painted with light while Earthless tear a hole in the galaxy as only they seem able to do…this series of five streams that Earthless kicked off is more than just a show to watch for would-be real-life attendees. Sitting in my living room on a cold January afternoon, it was pure sonic escapism…the fact of the matter is that even if gigs were happening, the Live in the Mojave Desert series would be something incredible to witness."- My Rock News, 1/25/21, Earthless Stream Review"Be under no false impression, this is a musical experience like no other. From the early portions of the stream that has interviews, discussions about the difficulties of filming in the Mojave Desert and music from a wide array of stoner, doom and psych bands. Often with trippy visuals as the backdrop to get you in that psychedelic mood."- GBHBL, 1/28/21, Earthless Stream review



