Crowded House Announce First New Album In Over A Decade!





"To The Island" is yet another

Following Neil Finn's surprise star turn and an extremely successful world tour with Fleetwood Mac, Neil and Nick Seymour are energized and inspired to begin a new chapter in the



"We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy. We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We're so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world," said Neil Finn.



The band also begins their "To The Island" tour in New Zealand March 4th with full itinerary listed below. The tour and new music feature founding members



CROWDED HOUSE "TO THE ISLAND" - NEW ZEALAND 2021:

HAMILTON CLAUDELANDS ARENA THURSDAY, 4 MARCH

NAPIER CHURCH ROAD WINERY SATURDAY, 6 MARCH

NELSON TRAFALGAR CENTRE MONDAY, 8 MARCH

CHRISTCHURCH CHRISTCHURCH ARENA WEDNESDAY, 10 MARCH

DUNEDIN TOWN HALL THURSDAY, 11 MARCH

QUEENSTOWN GIBBSTON VALLEY SATURDAY, 13 MARCH

WELLINGTON TSB BANK ARENA MONDAY, 15 MARCH

PALMERSTON NORTH REGENT THEATRE WEDNESDAY, 17 MARCH

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA FRIDAY, 19 MARCH

NEW PLYMOUTH BOWL OF BROOKLANDS SATURDAY, 20 MARCH New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iconic band CROWDED HOUSE today reveal their brand new single "To The Island" and announce their forthcoming album, Dreamers Are Waiting, out on the 4th June on EMI Records."To The Island" is yet another Crowded House classic, featuring a jaunty riff and a killer chorus from Neil Finn.Following Neil Finn's surprise star turn and an extremely successful world tour with Fleetwood Mac, Neil and Nick Seymour are energized and inspired to begin a new chapter in the Crowded House story. A new generation has grown up and connected with their songs and will now get to experience the band live as they perform legendary anthems from the bands 35-year career, along with fresh new music."We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy. We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We're so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world," said Neil Finn.The band also begins their "To The Island" tour in New Zealand March 4th with full itinerary listed below. The tour and new music feature founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.CROWDED HOUSE "TO THE ISLAND" - NEW ZEALAND 2021:HAMILTON CLAUDELANDS ARENA THURSDAY, 4 MARCHNAPIER CHURCH ROAD WINERY SATURDAY, 6 MARCHNELSON TRAFALGAR CENTRE MONDAY, 8 MARCHCHRISTCHURCH CHRISTCHURCH ARENA WEDNESDAY, 10 MARCHDUNEDIN TOWN HALL THURSDAY, 11 MARCHQUEENSTOWN GIBBSTON VALLEY SATURDAY, 13 MARCHWELLINGTON TSB BANK ARENA MONDAY, 15 MARCHPALMERSTON NORTH REGENT THEATRE WEDNESDAY, 17 MARCHAUCKLAND SPARK ARENA FRIDAY, 19 MARCHNEW PLYMOUTH BOWL OF BROOKLANDS SATURDAY, 20 MARCH



