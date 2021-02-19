Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 19/02/2021

Yasi Shares R&B-Infused New Single 'Guilty'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Denver-based artist YaSi has shared a new single, "Guilty." The R&B-infused track tackles the battle of flirtatious urges while remaining loyal to a partner - maybe. A powerful music video has been shared alongside the release of the single. Fans can check out "Guilty" and its accompanying music video today.

"To be clear, I don't condone cheating at all - even hypothetically speaking - but "Guilty" is about that gray area of relationships that makes you wonder, should I be feeling guilty about innocent flirting, and does this make me a bad partner?" says YaSi on her new single. "I didn't know how to bring it up to anyone, so we wrote an unfiltered (a lil harsh at times) song about it instead."

"Guilty" is the first offering from YaSi's new EP Coexist With Chaos, due out April 2, 2021 via Royal Rhythm Records. The first release for YaSi on the label showcases everything from empowering pop anthems to politically relevant power ballads. Fans can preorder the Coexist With Chaos, here.

At its core, Coexist With Chaos is the purest representation of YaSi to date. The first-generation American daughter of Persian immigrants creates songs that toe the line between Eastern and Western influences, between ebullience and sultriness, between optimism and realism.

Some of the most captivating moments on the EP happen when YaSi wades into weightier topics - very much a product of the environment surrounding the EP's creation. As she ping-ponged between Denver and LA in 2020 to record, the musical highs she felt were sharply juxtaposed with the world outside her window, marked by Black Lives Matter protests, turmoil in her parents' homeland, and the raging pandemic.
"I'd be in the studio thinking, 'Does any of this even matter?'" she remembers. "Why am I writing music when people are dying for being Black, or because the government didn't care about this virus?"

That push and pull is front and center on a song like "World Is Burning" or "Inferno," the latter of which finds her singing in Farsi for the first time. Imbuing her brand of dark pop with elements of Middle Eastern music, she shoulders the weight of generations of her family's history in the song, time stamping who she is and where she came from.
"I'm not one thing," she says proudly. "I'm 100% Iranian and 100% American." Both sides are represented in all she does, from her star-making new music to her kinetic live show, where she's unafraid to use her platform to raise awareness about issues important to her. She hopes to be the spark for someone, a voice that makes ears perk up, horizons expand, and world views shift.






