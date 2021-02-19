Haim, Nathaniel Rateliff Announced As Part Of Bandsintown's Plus Lineup





For $9.99 a month fans get an "All

Fans can sign up for Bandsintown PLUS now by visiting plus.bandsintown.com.



Since its debut in January 2021, Bandsintown PLUS has produced memorable shows and fan Q&A's led by guest hosts like Talkhouse Podcast host and producer Elia Einhorn. Highlights include Phoebe Bridgers performing a live acoustic set with Ethan Gruska;

"We found our Bandsintown PLUS show was a great way to connect with fans right now," says Dave 1 of Chromeo.

"The Bandsintown team has been so supportive of my career from the very beginning so I was hyped to be a part of Bandsintown PLUS' debut lineup which had a cool mix of artists that I admire as well," says Omar Apollo.



Still to come in February are previously announced exclusive Bandsintown PLUS shows with Wallows, The Undercover New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bandsintown PLUS, a first-of-its-kind subscription service delivering remarkable live streaming experiences to everyone, everywhere, has announced the next round of artists to be featured as part of its lineup. Upcoming performances and interviews include Arlo Parks, Buck Meek, CHAI, Charli XCX, Chelsea Cutler, Dam-Funk, Devendra Banhart, ELIO, Emily Alyn Lind, Faye Webster, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, HAIM, Japanese Breakfast, Jealous of the Birds, Los Lobos, LP, The Microphones, Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff, Nicole Migilis of Hundred Waters, ODIE, Peach Pit (a former Bandsintown Big Break artist), Portugal. The Man, Skullcrusher, Sylvan Esso, Tank and the Bangas, and Whitney, as well as a show with serpentwithfeet celebrating their new album Deacon on release day.For $9.99 a month fans get an "All Access Pass" to over 25 live shows produced exclusively for Bandsintown PLUS. Each show features a live chat that allows fans to comment and react in real-time, as well as a live host that provides commentary, bringing together a virtual community of music lovers for the live stream. Additionally, subscribers have the opportunity to view and participate in live Q&As with artists following most shows getting an intimate, direct-to-artist experience not normally available at in-person concerts.Fans can sign up for Bandsintown PLUS now by visiting plus.bandsintown.com.Since its debut in January 2021, Bandsintown PLUS has produced memorable shows and fan Q&A's led by guest hosts like Talkhouse Podcast host and producer Elia Einhorn. Highlights include Phoebe Bridgers performing a live acoustic set with Ethan Gruska; Jeff Tweedy performing with his two children followed by a rare Q&A; Chromeo performing a special set of fan requests from their Burbank studio followed by Ian Isiah singing a live rendition of AUNTIE, the album produced by Chromeo; Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief's first solo livestream where she performed while her grandmother painted alongside her; Empress Of performing after Chrome Sparks from the studio that he visually converted into a stylish flower nursery; a green-screen performance by Claud featuring original illustrations; and an explosive live show with Omar Apollo, a Bandsintown 2018 Big Break artist who has since signed with Warner Records and released his debut album Apolonio to critical acclaim in 2020."We found our Bandsintown PLUS show was a great way to connect with fans right now," says Dave 1 of Chromeo."The Bandsintown team has been so supportive of my career from the very beginning so I was hyped to be a part of Bandsintown PLUS' debut lineup which had a cool mix of artists that I admire as well," says Omar Apollo.Still to come in February are previously announced exclusive Bandsintown PLUS shows with Wallows, The Undercover Dream Lovers, Poolside, Brijean, Little Dragon, Diamond Thug, Fleet Foxes (solo), and Lomelda.



