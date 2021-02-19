Singer/Songwriter Corrina Taylor Releases A Song About Her Lockdown Shopping Addiction 'Blue Card'





Corrina has lived all over the UK: Leicester, Loughborough, Hull, London, Brighton - picking up valuable life experience and musical inspiration along the way. She is currently living temporarily in Italy but, as soon as she can, she will be heading back to her hometown of Cambridge. In the meantime, she continues writing songs and lyrics and dreaming of performing live shows after lockdown. Her inspirations include other bold female songwriters and performers such as Taylor Swift, Katy Perry,



The Inspiration for "Blue Card", surprisingly, came from Russell Brand! During the first UK lockdown Corrina was studying a Masters degree in song-writing and decided to write a collection of songs focussed on addiction. She read Russell Brand's book 'Recovery' which speaks to the 'everyday addict' and she realised, with some shock, that she herself had become a 'mainstream addict'- a shopaholic. She would spend wildly on things she could never use in lockdown receiving a new package EVERY DAY and losing track of what she was buying. She says: "I was buying clothes that I wouldn't be able to wear till the summer, or for the trip to Australia I hadn't, and couldn't, book."



Luckily, writing about this situation has been both magically creative and a kind of therapy for Corrina, as well as being helpful and informative to her fans. She says, "Writing this song was literally MAGIC….this song felt like it came to me, rather than me trying to find it. When I came up with the pre chorus lines "Everyone feels sorry the economy is crashing but not me, I'll save it single-handedly, there's no need to worry…"I KNEW I had written a song that everyone needed to hear." The video reflects the influence of that first lockdown, having been filmed (and edited!) by Corrina herself on her iPhone in her family house, along with the spoils of her online shopping sprees.



The response to the track and the accompanying video has been incredible: with over 40 thousand streams via Facebook alone! The light heartedness of the song allows people to identify with it and admit 'me too' and therefore feel less alone with their anxiety. "I knew people would be able to relate to the song and I knew the video was really cool, but I didn't expect the response it got."

