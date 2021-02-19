Kaytranada Shares New Song As Part Of Tiktok's Black History Month Initiative





Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, KAYTRANADA shares a new song "Caution," a stand-alone single that seamlessly blends funk, disco, and house into his signature sound. Originally debuted yesterday as part of TikTok's initiative celebrating Black History Month " Caution " is KAYTRANADA'S first release of the year and first release since seeing three Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Best Dance Recording for "10%" and Best Dance/Electronic Album for BUBBA.BUBBA is the highly-anticipated follow up to KAYTRANADA's breakout debut album 99.9%, and features Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Kali Uchis, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR, and more. The album landed at #1 on the Billboard Electronic Albums chart and #3 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart upon its release.Listen to " Caution " above, see BUBBA album details below, and stay tuned for more from KAYTRANADA coming soon.KAYTRANADA - BUBBARCA Records - December 13, 2019DO ITThe Music feat. Iman OmariGo DJ feat. SiRGray Area feat. Mick JenkinsPuff Lah10% feat. Kali UchisNeed It feat. MasegoTaste feat. VanJessOh No feat. EstelleWhat You Need feat. Charlotte Day WilsonVex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmithScared To DeathFreefall feat. Durand BernarrCulture feat. Teedra MosesThe Worst In Me feat. Tinashe September 21Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams



