News
RnB 19/02/2021

Kaytranada Shares New Song As Part Of Tiktok's Black History Month Initiative

Kaytranada Shares New Song As Part Of Tiktok's Black History Month Initiative
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, KAYTRANADA shares a new song "Caution," a stand-alone single that seamlessly blends funk, disco, and house into his signature sound. Originally debuted yesterday as part of TikTok's initiative celebrating Black History Month "Caution" is KAYTRANADA'S first release of the year and first release since seeing three Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Best Dance Recording for "10%" and Best Dance/Electronic Album for BUBBA.

BUBBA is the highly-anticipated follow up to KAYTRANADA's breakout debut album 99.9%, and features Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Kali Uchis, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR, and more. The album landed at #1 on the Billboard Electronic Albums chart and #3 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart upon its release.
Listen to "Caution" above, see BUBBA album details below, and stay tuned for more from KAYTRANADA coming soon.

KAYTRANADA - BUBBA
RCA Records - December 13, 2019

DO IT
The Music feat. Iman Omari
Go DJ feat. SiR
Gray Area feat. Mick Jenkins
Puff Lah
10% feat. Kali Uchis
Need It feat. Masego
Taste feat. VanJess
Oh No feat. Estelle
What You Need feat. Charlotte Day Wilson
Vex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith
Scared To Death
Freefall feat. Durand Bernarr
Culture feat. Teedra Moses
The Worst In Me feat. Tinashe
September 21
Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams






