Kaytranada Shares New Song As Part Of Tiktok's Black History Month Initiative

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, KAYTRANADA shares a new song "Caution," a stand-alone single that seamlessly blends funk, disco, and house into his signature sound. Originally debuted yesterday as part of TikTok's initiative celebrating Black
History Month "Caution
" is KAYTRANADA'S first release of the year and first release since seeing three Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Best Dance Recording for "10%" and Best Dance/Electronic Album for BUBBA.
BUBBA is the highly-anticipated follow up to KAYTRANADA's breakout debut album 99.9%, and features Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Kali Uchis, GoldLink, Charlotte
Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR, and more. The album landed at #1 on the Billboard Electronic Albums chart and #3 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart upon its release.
Listen to "Caution
" above, see BUBBA album details below, and stay tuned for more from KAYTRANADA coming soon.
KAYTRANADA - BUBBA
RCA Records - December 13, 2019
DO IT
The Music
feat. Iman Omari
Go DJ feat. SiR
Gray Area feat. Mick Jenkins
Puff Lah
10% feat. Kali Uchis
Need It feat. Masego
Taste feat. VanJess
Oh No feat. Estelle
What You Need feat. Charlotte
Day Wilson
Vex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith
Scared To Death
Freefall feat. Durand Bernarr
Culture feat. Teedra Moses
The Worst In Me feat. Tinashe
September
21
Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams