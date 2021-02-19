Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 19/02/2021

Lil Yachty Recruits Kodak Black For "Hit Bout It"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper, producer, creative designer, and branding genius Lil Yachty has emerged with fellow rapper, Kodak Black, with a new song and video "Hit Bout It". The high-octane track shows the two artists rightfully displaying their earned treasures consisting of luxurious matching Ferraris, valuable fashion pieces, and dripping chains.

With Kodak locked up from 2019-2020, Yachty helped inspire the movement for Kodak's release after he addressed the 45th U.S president in a tweet insisting on a pardon for Kodak's freedom. Shortly after Kodak's release from incarceration, the two Grammy-nominated rappers deservedly celebrated in the "Hit Bout It" visual alongside special guest and Atlanta legend Gucci Mane.

After wrapping the Lil Boat trilogy in 2020, Lil Yachty has been steady at work on a new mixtape Michigan Boat Boy that highlights the booming hip hop scene in the Midwest. Yachty was also recently featured on the cover of Teen Vogue. Watch for more to come soon.






Most read news of the week
"56th Academy Of Country Music Awards" To Broadcast Live On April 18, 2021
At 2.5 Million Streams, Teen Alt Pop/ EDM Prodigy Mikalyn Releases Single "I Love You Too Much"
New Zealand's Biggest Pop Band SIX60 Plays The Biggest Live Music Event Of 2021 To A Crowd Of 32,000 Fans This Weekend
Cardi B's New Single "Up" Debuts At No 2 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Alt-Rock Artist Russ Carrick Shares A Political Anthem "Never Great Enough"
Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services
Lilhuddy Releases Second Single "The Eulogy Of You And Me" Song And Music Video Out Now
Liyah Releases New Track "Always There"
Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato Share Video For 'What Other People Say'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0185111 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013272762298584 secs