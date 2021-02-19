Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 19/02/2021

LZYBY Enthrals Yet Again With 'Take My Time'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LZYBY raises the pop music bar with his new release 'Take My Time', which is to drop on all major streaming platforms on 12th March.
Doing what he does best, Oxford-based LZYBY smashes it with potentially his most influential expression yet. He blends a futuristic soundscape with nostalgic hooks, and he combines exquisite music with infectious vocal melodies.

Harmonically-rich in tone, LZYBY delves deep lyrically, and he rises out with treasure like wordplay. His nail-biting synths serenade and his wonderful violin performance grips with golden flavour. Also, the danceable rhythm flows with a multitude of zests which catapult out of the exciting mix.
So, fasten yourself in and let LZYBY lead you on an unforgettable adventure with 'Take My Time'.
www.instagram.com/george.is.lazy
www.facebook.com/LZYBYmusic






Most read news of the week
"56th Academy Of Country Music Awards" To Broadcast Live On April 18, 2021
At 2.5 Million Streams, Teen Alt Pop/ EDM Prodigy Mikalyn Releases Single "I Love You Too Much"
New Zealand's Biggest Pop Band SIX60 Plays The Biggest Live Music Event Of 2021 To A Crowd Of 32,000 Fans This Weekend
Cardi B's New Single "Up" Debuts At No 2 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Alt-Rock Artist Russ Carrick Shares A Political Anthem "Never Great Enough"
Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services
Lilhuddy Releases Second Single "The Eulogy Of You And Me" Song And Music Video Out Now
Liyah Releases New Track "Always There"
Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato Share Video For 'What Other People Say'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0218029 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016798973083496 secs