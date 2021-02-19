LZYBY Enthrals Yet Again With 'Take My Time'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LZYBY raises the pop music bar with his new release 'Take My Time', which is to drop on all major streaming platforms on 12th March.

Doing what he does best, Oxford-based LZYBY smashes it with potentially his most influential expression yet. He blends a futuristic soundscape with nostalgic hooks, and he combines exquisite music with infectious vocal melodies.



Harmonically-rich in tone, LZYBY delves deep lyrically, and he rises out with treasure like wordplay. His nail-biting synths serenade and his wonderful violin performance grips with golden flavour. Also, the danceable rhythm flows with a multitude of zests which catapult out of the exciting mix.

So, fasten yourself in and let LZYBY lead you on an unforgettable adventure with 'Take My Time'.

