LiveXLive To Exclusively Stream The "iHeartCountry Album Release Party With Florida Georgia Line" On February 19, 2021

GRAMMY-nominated duo New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture announced today that they will partner with iHeartMedia to exclusively livestream stream the "iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Florida Georgia Line" on Friday, February 19 at 7 pm local time.The "iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Florida Georgia Line" will celebrate their fifth album, Life Rolls On (BMLG Records), released on February 12, 2021. The virtual event, hosted by iHeartRadio's Brooke Taylor, will feature a performance, exclusive interview and needle drops from their new album with a livestream on LiveXLive and radio broadcast across iHeartMedia's Mainstream Country radio stations at 7pm local time."As our partnership continues to grow and strengthen with iHeartMedia, we are happy to share this experience with audiences worldwide via our exclusive livestream. These country mega-stars never stop delivering passionate performances and unmatched energy. Fans won't be disappointed," stated Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive.The LiveXLive platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. In 2020, LiveXLive's library has garnered over 118 million views worldwide. LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and livestream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent including Pitbull, Monsta X, Darius Rucker, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Hot Chelle Rae, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, and Champagne Drip.GRAMMY-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line have been making history since 2012. The global superstars are the first and only Country act to achieve two RIAA DIAMOND-certified singles with 11X PLATINUM, #1 breakout " Cruise " (the best-selling digital Country single of all time - SoundScan) and 10X PLATINUM, #1 "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha (holding the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart at 50 straight weeks). With their fifth studio album, LIFE ROLLS ON (BMLG Records), featuring current Top 10 hit single "Long Live," FGL keeps proving themselves as in-demand collaborators and "one of the format's premier musical shapeshifters" (Esquire), including recent releases "Lil Bit" (Nelly), " It's About Time " (Russell Dickerson), plus "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." (Chase Rice). FGL's tallied 17 career #1 singles, 13.1+ billion streams, sold more than 33.9 million tracks and 4.7 million albums worldwide, logged 1.5 billion video views, and played to over 4 million fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours. Honored by ACM, AMA, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Music Awards, their creative empire also includes FGL House Party Radio with Florida Georgia Line on Apple Music Country, and thriving business initiatives: FGL HOUSE, meet + greet, Round Here Records, Tree Vibez Music, Tribe Kelley, Old Camp Whiskey, and Wolf Moon Bourbon (with Jason Aldean).



