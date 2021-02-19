Eddie Benjamin Releases "Running Away From Home" Video!



With more new music to be released throughout 2021, Eddie New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, enigmatic singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Eddie Benjamin shares the official music video for his single "Running Away From Home." The video, which premiered earlier this morning via Paper Magazine, is directed by Audrey Ellis (Rina Sawayama, My Chemical Romance).In the visual, he steps inside of a classic limo and dominates the frame with undeniable charisma and palpable charm. As the funkified bass line thumps in the background, the visual juxtaposes vignettes of him ripping finger-style on the fretboard, rocking on the moon, and set down atop his retro ride to outer space. "Running Away From Home" was co-produced by Eddie, Daniel Gleyzer, and Mike Sabath [Lizzo, Alma, J Balvin, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers]."The 'Running Away From Home' video represents a time of personal exploration," Eddie told Paper Magazine. "It captures the experience of watching your soulmate go through something really difficult and wanting to run away and leave it all behind. I wrote this song through the perspective of that character. The visuals in the video portray the characters psychedelic world in which I'm able to find beauty, color and explore a dreamy universe. "Making his mark with each new release, Eddie Benjamin continues to receive critical praise for his spellbinding take on pop. People kicked off the year by naming him among "The Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape in 2021" and raved, "This artist will leave you 'Speechless'." He graced the winter 2021 cover of Wonderland. Magazine who wrote, "His first few tracks have already demonstrated his range, both sonically and lyrically, as an artist." Meanwhile, Flaunt Magazine called him, "Your favorite artist's favorite artist."Get ready for more from Eddie Benjamin soon.Rotating between an arsenal of instruments with punchy proficiency and singing with spotlight-grabbing swagger, Eddie Benjamin brings kaleidoscopic color to popular music. Whether nimbly slapping out a fleet-fingered bass groove on social media or belting on an arena stage, the 19-year-old Australia-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer channels fresh fire through a classic approach. Sparking a buzz online, he initially shared viral covers on Instagram. Long hair draped over his face, he would rock an upright or electric bass and sing popular tunes. After catching the attention of Vol. 1, he translated the "I Don't Get No Sleep Cause of Y'all" meme into a bop and reimagined Sia's "Chandelier." Generating millions of views, these uploads made major waves leading to Sia reposting the cover. Moving to Los Angeles, he found himself in the studio working on major releases behind-the-scenes. He has quietly become the ultimate "secret weapon" for some of the biggest superstars and powerhouses in the world as Meghan Trainor, Ryan Tedder, Sia, Labrinth, and even Earth, Wind & Fire have all called on him to collaborate, entrusting him as a creative voice. Over the past year, he turned heads with Justin Bieber, who dubbed him "the next generation" and the next up to "crush the world." Justin also featured Eddie prominently in his documentary "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter."After a wave of buzz and mystique, Eddie Benjamin formally introduced himself last year with his debut single "Fuck My Friends," followed by the meditative ballad " Speechless " and "Running Away From Home." While racking up several million streams and counting, Idolator claimed, "Eddie Benjamin makes a great first impression" before assuring that he's "certainly One To Watch." Additionally, he sat down with Sia for an extensive conversation for Interview Magazine where she referred to him as a "genius."With more new music to be released throughout 2021, Eddie Benjamin is ready to fully introduce himself to the world.



