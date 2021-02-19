Lainey Wilson's Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' Now Available





A testament to her talent and respect within the industry, right out of the gate, she landed her bucket list producer, the GRAMMY Award-winning mastermind, Jay Joyce (Eric Church,

"I hope people can listen to this record from top to bottom and feel understood, accepted and be inspired to be unapologetically themselves," said Lainey Wilson. "I am humbled by the reaction this record has already received and excited to see where this body of work takes me!"



Wilson's music is already taking her places—she's performed on stages across the globe, but none more hallowed than the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage. On Valentine's Day 2020, the rockstar performer fulfilled one of her lifetime goals of making her Opry debut and will return to the famous circle tomorrow night. Her fan-favourite "Things A Man Oughta Know," and its 42+million streams has landed her on Spotify's Nashville's Worldwide Hot 50 and has been in the Top 5 for consumption per spin and streams per spin for the past 21 weeks (and counting) on Country radio.



Proving worthy of being named as "one to watch" and "must listen" by many (Spotify, Pandora, MusicRow, Rolling Stone, CMT, The Boot,



Unable to travel and be in-person, Lainey is taking to the internet to celebrate her album launch with fans. She will kick off the festivities with a livestream hang with fans at 11:40am CT /5:40pm GMT before the YouTube Premiere of her Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' visualiser video at 12pm CT / 6pm GMT today, linked below. She will be also hosting "Sayin' What I'm Thinkin': A



"Sayin' What I'm Thinkin': A

Friday, February 19 — Album 'Side A' Live Show (with Beasley Media Group)

Saturday, February 20 — Live from the Opry (with Opry Entertainment Group)

Sunday, February 21 — Get to the 'Bell Bottom' of It (with

Monday, February 22 — Album 'Side B' Live Show (with Summit Media)

Tuesday, February 23 — Behind the Album Documentary (with American Songwriter)

Wednesday, February 24 — Writers From the Record Acoustic Night (with Whiskey Riff)

Thursday, February 25 — Live Q&A with Fans (with various independent radio stations)



WHAT CRITICS ARE SAYIN' AND THINKIN':



"It might be my favorite album of 2021 so far…One word review of Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' is AUTHENTIC" — Billy Dukes (Townsquare Media)



"Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' contains boundless bops—but make it backroads. Wilson religiously employs double entendre, softening the sometimes hard edges of her widely-relatable growing pains. She offers humor to humbly convey what's on her heart with the hopes that her message may resonate beyond catchy pop-circles and drum loops. But Wilson's astute approach could hardly distract from her astounding vocals" — American Songwriter



"Capable of blending a thoroughly countrified vocal approach with digitally sharpened contemporary production, thanks to the suppleness and body of her honeyed, crystalline twang."— NPR



"A niche that includes plenty of tradition but also some progressive impulses… her music leans into the hard-fought independence women like Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker and Loretta Lynn brought to the genre." — Taste of Country



"One of Country's most promising young stars… a sound that harkens back to those badass ladies of the '90s." — Whiskey Riff



"Lainey Wilson has everything a breakout Country star needs and then some, and with any justice this will go down as one of the best records of 2021." — Entertainment Focus



"The project promises to be one of the most impressive albums of the year thanks to Wilson's innate ability to create songs that are deeply rooted in the country world with strong lyrical stories that connect with listeners across the world, not forgetting that she also has one of the best voices in the genre."— Top40-Charts.com



"Music moves and the style aesthetic that comes with genres also has the power to move us. Country



"I haven't heard a more perfect 'grab-you-in' start to an album since Thriller"— Chris MacDonald, The Kelly Clarkson Show



"One to watch? Absolutely, but more like one you can't ignore."— Baylen Leonard, Holler / Country Hits Radio



"She may be a relatively new voice on the scene, but she is a mighty one."— Think Country UK



"Wilson continues to combine traditional country -- with that strong Southern accent, how could her voice sound anything but? -- with rock elements that are very appealing." —Billboard



TRACK LISTING:

"Neon Diamonds"— (Lainey Wilson, McV, Matt Rogers)

"

"Things A Man Oughta Know" —(Lainey Wilson, Jonathon Singleton, Jason Nix)

"Small Town, Girl" —(Lainey Wilson, Chris Yarber, Dallas Wilson)

"LA" —(Lainey Wilson,

"Dirty Looks" —(Lainey Wilson, Smith Ahnquist, Brent Anderson)

"Pipe" —(Lainey Wilson, Luke Dick, John Pierce)

"Keeping Bars In Business" —(Lainey Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, Matt Rogers)

"Straight Up Sideways" —(Lainey Wilson, Reid Isbell, Jason Nix, Dan Alley)

"WWDD" —(Lainey Wilson, Casey Beathard, Michael Heeney)

"

"Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'" —(Lainey Wilson, Jay Knowles)



"One of Country music's most promising young stars," (Whiskey Riff) Lainey Wilson is the total package. Earning the enthusiasm of the industry, named as an "Artist to Watch" by Spotify, MusicRow, Pandora, The Boot, and



The "vocalist of unmatched talent, humbled by her characteristic humor and wit," (American Songwriter) left her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams and has been carving her own unique place in the country music landscape ever since. Creating a sound and style all her own with "Bell Bottom Country," which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare, Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville. A prolific writer (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs), Lainey shares her feelings, stories, experiences and understandings through her music. Described as "a cross between easy listening and hard truths" by The Boot, Lainey's music (and character) is largely driven by her values and self-conviction. 