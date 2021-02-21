"Short Cut Draw Blood" - Jim Capaldi's Defining 1975 Album Gets Long-Awaited W/wide Digital Release



Songwriter, Drummer, Percussionist and founding member of Traffic

Album: Short Cut Draw Blood (digital only re-release)

Label: Island Records Release Date: 26th Feb 2021



Short Cut Draw Blood - Jim Capaldi's Defining 1975 Album Gets its Long-Awaited Worldwide

"I remember going down to the cottage in Berkshire to jam with him. The arrival of Traffic's songs and the imagery of Jim Capaldi's lyrics drove forward and then ahead on a vast surge of beautiful hope and other worldliness" - Robert Plant

"A great poet songwriter and musician. I am proud to have been his writing partner on so many songs" - Steve Winwood

"His bullish frame was exactly how he played and sounded on the drums. Fierce and deliberate, no turning back. He had a great, charging personality, but was so soft at heart" -

"Jim was an extraordinary artisan on



Jim Capaldi was a major figure on the British rock scene from the 1960s into the new millennium; achieving stardom both as a founding member of Traffic and successful solo artist who collaborated with some of the most prestigious artists of his day.



Whilst Capaldi was most recognized as Traffic's drummer, he was also one of the group's principal songwriters alongside Steve Winwood, co-writing hits including 'Paper Sun' and 'Dear Mr. Fantasy'. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, Capaldi was also the recipient of 5 ASCAP and BMI Awards.



In December 1975, Jim Capaldi released his third and celebrated solo album 'Short Cut Draw Blood' for Island Records. Now, for the first time, this re-mastered masterpiece gets its official digital release and will be available, on all streaming and download platforms worldwide, from Feb 26th once again via Island.



Sounding equally fresh and current today, Jim's keen socio-politically conscious themes are just as poignant now as they were over 45 years ago. None more so than in anti-establishment indie-rock anthem and title track 'Short Cut Draw Blood' with its snarling warning of climate destruction and corporate greed. Former 'Traffic' members



The song's construction and content bring to mind Bob Dylan's 'Hurricane'. Proving his worth as a visionary writer and innovative lyricist, Short Cut Draw Blood with its heterogenous influences from African- Jazz, Funk and Latin marked a major turning point in Capaldi's career, showing he could move with times and adapt to musical trends, but still maintain his musical credibility.



This was Jim's first album recorded after the breakup of Traffic and a commercial breakthrough with two top 30 hit singles; It's All Up to You (#27) and Love



Recorded between 1974-75 at the illustrious Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, Sheffield,



'Goodbye Love' opens the album. Winwood's bass playing, rhythmic piano and Hammond pin down this soulful groove. Capaldi uses a drum machine whilst Rebop Kwaku Baah and Remi Kabaka provide more 'traditional' pockets of percussion. Ray Allen punches out a trademark virtuoso on the sax - a man who would become a staple of Jim's touring line-up.



Another cover is Jim's take on The Slickers 'Johnny Too Bad'. A genteel reggae groove with a few minor lyrical adjustments referencing Birmingham and Basing Street Studios. Other Island artists would cover the tune including Jimmy Cliff and



'Living on a Marble' is equally spiky with Jim delivering his unmistakable driving vocals and again highlighting the gap between 'us and them'.



'Boy with a Problem' deals with the addiction problems of his Traffic colleague Chris Wood. Ironically Paul Kossoff who blasts out a fiery jaw dropping solo on the track would also fall foul of addiction. 'Keep on Trying' is a studio jam with Jim delivering a loose narrative to complement its infectious house party-like groove and Rico Rodrigues (trombone from Cuba) and Ray Allen (sax) deliver carefree solo's - it's Jim and the band having fun.



Closing track 'Seagull' is a refined ballad with Jim joined by Chris Wood,



Short Cut Draw Blood Tracklisting:

1. Goodbye Love

2. It's All Up to You

3. Love Hurts

4. Johnny Too Bad

5. Short Cut Draw Blood

6. Living on a Marble

7. Boy with a Problem

8. Keep on Trying

9. Seagull



Fans can expect to hear more Jim Capaldi music including special editions, physical releases, rarities, outtakes, compilations and B-sides all slated for release via the Jim Capaldi Estate throughout 2021 and beyond. Short Cut Draw Blood Singles, 2021, all out via Island Records: • Short Cut Draw Blood, 5th Feb • Love Hurts, 12th Feb • It's All Up to You, 19th Feb

Pre-order the album 'Short Cut Draw Blood' out Feb 26th on Island Records here: https://umusic.digital/scdb-presave

Stream and download Jim Capaldi's current singles and more on your preferred platform here:

https://jimcapaldi.lnk.to/SCDB

Spotify Artist Link: https://bit.ly/JimCapaldiSpotify

Jim Capaldi Videos: Including Jim's iconic live performance of Short Cut Draw Blood and Goodbye Love on The Old Grey Whistle Test, 1975 https://bit.ly/JimCapaldiYouTube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jimcapaldiofficial Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jimcapaldiofficial

Following his death several tributes in celebration of Capaldi's life and music came out under the name 'Dear Mr Fantasy'. The first was a tribute concert; 'Dear Mr Fantasy: a celebration for Jim Capaldi', at the Roundhouse, Camden, on Sunday January 21, 2007 with performances from Steve Winwood, Cat Stevens, Bill Wyman, Paul Weller, Joe Walsh, Jon Lord, Gary Moore,

Traffic were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Shortly after, Capaldi was diagnosed with stomach cancer which claimed his life on January 28, 2005.



More Praise For Jim Capaldi:



"Traffic were one of those special bands. They did something different…Jim had a fabulous voice, very tuneful, soulful, and didn't he just write some great lyrics? Jim will live on for me win that slightly



"Jim Capaldi is a bit of an unsung hero, one of the greatest drummers to come out of this country…He had such an amazing feel on the drums, really funky and soulful. That's on top of his beautiful, mystical lyrics... Jim was a true artist you don't get too many like him" - Paul Weller.



"Jim was one of the most influential songwriters, not only of his generation but in the history of popular music culture. He attacked life with an energy and passion and left a rich legacy. He leaves the benchmark for today's writers and musicians to emulate" - John Taylor, Manager



"He was a superb drummer but the other thing about Jim was that he was also a tremendous percussionist. In fact, I would go so far as to say that Jim was a total percussionist… Jim was just synonymous with rhythm. He was a very vital vibrant personality, he lit up the room whenever he came in. He was very humorous, brilliant" -



"Steve Winwood and Jim Capaldi were the joint creators of many of Traffic's great songs. Immortal stuff. Capaldi remained a fiercely independent and colourful spirit in music all through his life" - Brian May



"Jim Capaldi was so much more than just a drummer. He was a rounded and complete musician responsible for so much good music. Notably traffic's Mr. Fantasy album, which holds many special memories for myself. Wo face, no name, no number' is one of my all-time favourite songs" -



"I miss everything about Jim. He was a lifelong brother-musician to me and we spent a lot of time together, had a great affection for each other and understood each other and the way we worked. Although we had slightly different ways of seeing things and even disagreements, we really understood each other" - Steve Winwood



"I was amazed at what a complete musician he was. His playing was effortless and always exactly what was needed - nothing more, nothing less" - Joe Walsh



Capaldi was a major figure on the British rock scene from the 1960s into the new millennium; achieving stardom both as a founding member of Traffic - one of Britain's most iconic and influential bands, and successful solo artist who collaborated with some of the most prestigious artists of his day.

