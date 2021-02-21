Jordan Davis Releases New Music Video "Almost Maybes" Featuring Hannah Brown







"Within hours I was getting messages saying I should have



"Almost Maybes" is the lead single from Jordan's self-titled EP and is currently Top 20 and climbing on the country charts.



The multi-Platinum-selling, singer/songwriter previously released his self-titled EP in May, which delivered the catchy hooks that have become his signature like "Almost Maybes," but he also went deeper with personal tracks such as the critically acclaimed "



MCA Nashville's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MCA Nashville's Jordan Davis released his new music video, "Almost Maybes," today, starring Hannah Brown. Directed by Patrick Tracy, "Almost Maybes" illustrates the stories of those relationships that seemed like they were meant to be forever but just did not quite work out. The video was shot in a film studio where they recreated scenes from Jordan's past including his old college dorm room and one of his favorite bars from Baton Rouge called Bogie's. Each set is a snapshot of a previous ex relationship, each with their own distinct look to them. Hannah tells the story how she and Jordan first sparked the idea to do a music video together. "I had done a Q&A on my social media saying how I'd love to be in a music video one day," says Hannah. "So some of my fans started tagging Jordan, and then Jordan sent me a direct message on Instagram and that's how it all started.""Within hours I was getting messages saying I should have Hannah in the video," recalls Jordan. "Hannah was very involved in the plot line of the video, which was really fun hearing about her past relationships and marrying those stories with mine. I'm really happy with how the video turned out.""Almost Maybes" is the lead single from Jordan's self-titled EP and is currently Top 20 and climbing on the country charts.The multi-Platinum-selling, singer/songwriter previously released his self-titled EP in May, which delivered the catchy hooks that have become his signature like "Almost Maybes," but he also went deeper with personal tracks such as the critically acclaimed " Detours " and spiritual "Church In A Chevy." For the man who American Songwriter says "rips pages from the book of John Prine," it was his passion for songwriting that drove the project. Drawing inspiration in the writer's room from his own life, the six-song EP offered his most personal work to-date.MCA Nashville's Jordan Davis has been named an "Artist to Watch" by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, Sounds Like Nashville, The Tennessean, SiriusXM, Whiskey Riff and more. A Native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Davis graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. The 2020 ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee's debut album Home State has accumulated over 1 billion streams worldwide and features his three consecutive No. 1 hits "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," the Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me." In 2019 Davis won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase's Most Heard New Artist of 2018. In May the hitmaker released a six-song, self-titled EP featuring current single "Almost Maybes" as well as the critically acclaimed " Detours " and a recent collaboration with pop superstar Julia Michaels, "Cool Anymore." The singer/songwriter has previously toured with the likes of Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, Brett Young and Old Dominion and earlier this year headlined his sold-out Trouble Town Tour hitting over 20 cities. For additional information, visit www.jordandavisofficial.com.



