Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 21/02/2021

Yungblud Soundtracks NASA's Perseverance Rover Landing On Mars With Cover Of David Bowie's "Life On Mars?"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YUNGBLUD's cover of the classic David Bowie song "Life on Mars?" was heard on NASA live streams shortly after the Perseverance Mars Rover touched down on the Red Planet. The David Bowie Estate offered the song to celebrate this monumental event. YUNGBLUD performed "Life on Mars?" during last month's "A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!" concert produced by Mike Garson and Rolling Live Studios. Bowie's original version of "Life on Mars?" appeared on his 1971 album Hunky Dory.

YUNGBLUD says, "To sing the pinnacle song by an artist that truly defined my whole existence, in a search for extraterrestrial existence was one of the best moments of my entire life. The punx went to Mars!"
"It was amazing working with YUNGBLUD and I'm honored that Rolling Live, Mike Garson, and Bowie Band alumni got to play a part in bringing an iconic song to mark this historic moment," Kerry Brown, CEO/Founder of Rolling Live Studios, said of the Perseverance landing.

Perseverance is the most sophisticated rover NASA has ever sent to Mars, with a name that embodies NASA's passion to take on and overcome challenges. It will collect Martian rock and sediment samples for future return to Earth, search for signs of ancient microbial life, characterize the planet's geology and climate, and pave the way for human exploration beyond the Moon. View the video feed of key Perseverance landing activities and commentary from Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory here. For further details on the mission, visit https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/.

A new song of YUNGBLUD's entitled "mars" appears on his album Weird! (Locomotion/Interscope), which debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Album Chart in December 2020. Watch's YUNGBLUD's recent performance of "mars" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" here.






Most read news of the week
At 2.5 Million Streams, Teen Alt Pop/ EDM Prodigy Mikalyn Releases Single "I Love You Too Much"
"56th Academy Of Country Music Awards" To Broadcast Live On April 18, 2021
NF Announces New Project Clouds (The Mixtape) Out March 26, With Ominous Title Track And Video For "Clouds"
New Zealand's Biggest Pop Band SIX60 Plays The Biggest Live Music Event Of 2021 To A Crowd Of 32,000 Fans This Weekend
Greta Van Fleet Shares Ethereal New Music Video "Heat Above"
Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services
Big Daddy Swolls Drops Another Hip Hop Party-Starting Anthem 'Roll It Back'
Cardi B's New Single "Up" Debuts At No 2 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Alt-Rock Artist Russ Carrick Shares A Political Anthem "Never Great Enough"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.6484990 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012240409851074 secs