Yungblud Soundtracks NASA's Perseverance Rover Landing On Mars With Cover Of David Bowie's "Life On Mars?"





YUNGBLUD says, "To sing the pinnacle song by an artist that truly defined my whole existence, in a search for extraterrestrial existence was one of the best moments of my entire life. The punx went to Mars!"

"It was amazing working with YUNGBLUD and I'm honored that Rolling Live, Mike Garson, and Bowie Band alumni got to play a part in bringing an iconic song to mark this historic moment," Kerry Brown, CEO/Founder of Rolling Live Studios, said of the Perseverance landing.



Perseverance is the most sophisticated rover NASA has ever sent to Mars, with a name that embodies NASA's passion to take on and overcome challenges. It will collect Martian rock and sediment samples for future return to Earth, search for signs of ancient microbial life, characterize the planet's geology and climate, and pave the way for human exploration beyond the Moon. View the video feed of key Perseverance landing activities and commentary from Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory here. For further details on the mission, visit https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/.



