Multi-Platinum Artist Bobby Bazini Releases Brand New Holding Onto The Feeling EP

https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/bobby-bazini New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The JUNO nominated singer-songwriter Bobby Bazini releases the Holding Onto The Feeling EP via Universal Music. Comprising a brand-new UK mix of his acclaimed single "Holding Onto The Feeling," as heard on Telus spot #StayGiving, the EP also includes more soulful leaning " All Of Me " and "Together People" from his new album Move Away and two deeper cuts from his catalogue including the timeless "Leonard Cohen."In support of this release, the Quebec native announces his debut streamed show from a uniquely legendary suite at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel near his home in Montreal. To mark these historic times and incredible circumstances, Bobby will be performing uniquely arranged acoustic versions of fan favorites spanning his entire songbook from the same suite where John Lennon & Yoko Ono hosted their Bed-in for Peace back in May 1969. Of the show Bobby says "I wanted to bring my band back together in a venue unlike any other to mark the times we live in but also give a message of hope to my fans and in the name of live music." Unlike when John & Yoko recorded 'Give Peace A Chance' in Suite 1742, there will be strict social distance measures in place so the bed might be a little less populated, but the room will bring live music to life again.The show is on sale now and will be broadcast on the 25th March at 8pm EST.Buy your tickets here:https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/bobby-bazini



