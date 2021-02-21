Lil Yachty Recruits Recently Freed Kodak Black For New Single "Hit Bout It"





With Kodak locked up from 2019-2020, Yachty helped inspire the movement for Kodak's release after he addressed the 45th U.S president in a tweet insisting on a pardon for Kodak's freedom. Shortly after Kodak's release from incarceration, the two Grammy nominated rappers deservedly celebrated in the "Hit Bout It" visual alongside special guest and Atlanta legend Gucci Mane.

