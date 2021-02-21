Conan Gray's Anxiously Awaited New Single "Overdrive" Out Now



Conan has ultimately affirmed himself as the voice of his generation by speaking directly to that generation with care and without a filter. He'll continue to do so in 2021 as he readies new music and much more to come on the horizon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum selling, chart topping, pop singer and songwriter Conan Gray returns with a brand-new single entitled " Overdrive " today via Republic Records/Universal Music.He describes the new single's message of optimistic escapism, "I wrote 'Overdrive' to escape reality. I've spent the entire past year moping around alone in my house, I wanted to make something to get me to dance around my house. Something to belt into the showerhead and lose your worries to. Every time I turned it on to tweak production or change lyrics, I'd always just end up singing along and forgetting why I was so stressed - which is exactly what I hope this song is for the people who listen. Just a moment of reckless abandon and catharsis in a world filled with inhibition."Next up, he will unveil the music video for "Overdrive," which he personally wrote, directed, shot, and edited, alongside frequent collaborator Dillon Matthew.Right now, he's prepping more music for release very soon this year.Long before closing in on over 3 billion streams in three years, achieving platinum singles, and attracting unanimous applause courtesy of everyone from Sir Elton John to Taylor Swift, Conan Gray turned his bedroom into an escape from the darkness around him and a de facto creative hive.At just 12-years-old, the Central Texas native wrote songs at a feverish pace and engaged followers on social media with a flurry of content, including hand drawings, photographs, Vlogs, and raw thoughts. By the time he released his debut single "Idle Town" in 2018, the audience was not only ready for what he had to say, but they also needed it. Over the next three years, he filled that need with the Sunset Season EP, three sold out North American tours and two sold out European tours, and his 2020 full-length debut album, Kid Krow [Republic Records]. The record bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart, #2 on the Top Album Sales chart, and #5 on the Top 200, scoring "The Top New Artist Debut of 2020" and "The Top Solo Full Length Album Debut of 2020." It yielded a pair of platinum singles—" Heather " and "Maniac." Along the way, he delivered rapturous performances on television shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Today Show. Crowned "Best New Artist" by Billboard and touted among People's "Ones To Watch," he also garnered praise from Vogue, V Man, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Paper, The Fader, Forbes, MTV, I-D, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, Seventeen, and many more.Conan has ultimately affirmed himself as the voice of his generation by speaking directly to that generation with care and without a filter. He'll continue to do so in 2021 as he readies new music and much more to come on the horizon.



