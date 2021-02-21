Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available Now As 3CD Deluxe Edition





With unfettered access to the Zappa Vault and all its archival footage, "Zappa," directed by Alex Winter and distributed by



Certified "



Showcasing Zappa's unique sonic brilliance and nearly every song heard in the film, the 68-track soundtrack features 12 previously unreleased recordings from The Vault, which include performances from the Whisky A Go-Go in 1968, the Fillmore West in '70 and Zappa's famed performance of "Dancin' Fool" on "Saturday Night Live" in '78, and spans Zappa's expansive catalog with 25 additional songs from across his peerless and influential career, from his seminal 1966 debut double album with the Mothers of Invention, Freak Out!, to the final release of his lifetime, 1993's The Yellow Shark, a live orchestral album performed by the Ensemble



The soundtrack includes songs from Zappa's record labels Straight and



Taken together "Zappa" and the companion soundtrack offer a riveting, revealing and emotional portrait of Frank Zappa, a trailblazer, iconoclast, virtuosic musician and fearless artist who forever changed music and culture with his unconventional and uncompromising vision. From his early psychedelic rock beginnings to his avant-garde experimentation, jazz-rock explorations, symphonic suites and satirical send-ups to his conceptual, compositional and technological innovations, Zappa shattered the norms every step of the way and his influence and ethos continues to reverberate as strongly today as ever.



3CD & DIGITAL TRACK LIST:



CD1:

Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention

You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention

Everytime I See You - The Heartbreakers^

Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention

Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go - June 23, 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go - June 23, 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

The Duke (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go - June 23, 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa

"The Reason We Have Stayed Together…" - Frank Zappa interview with Warren



Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention

You Didn't Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The MOFO Project/Object) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention

Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa

Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) - The Mothers of Invention

Mother People (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention

Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale - Orchestre de l'Opéra

"FZ on Varèse" - Frank Zappa interview with

Varèse: Ionisation -

The Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes - GTO's^

No Longer Umpire - Alice Cooper

Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank Zappa



CD2:

Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*

Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*

Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) - Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention, John Lennon, Yoko Ono

Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) - Frank Zappa

Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank Zappa

Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*

Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes - The Compleat Soundtrack) - Frank Zappa^

Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*

Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*

The

Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary

Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe's Garage - Act I) - Frank Zappa

Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa

The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*

R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank Zappa

G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa



CD3:

Frank's Library - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Edgewood

Frank's Parents - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

The Blackouts - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Greeting Cards - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Studio Z - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Frank Goes To Jail - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Musically Difficult - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

The Parts Are Complicated - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Murray Roman's TV Show - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Frank Put His Foot Down - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Laurel Canyon - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

The Manson Family - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Are We Going To Get Paid - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Steve Vai's Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Frank Could Be Hardcore - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Bruce Bickford's Zappa Head - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

If I'm Alive - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Keep This Guy Under Check - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Frank's Business Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Fake It - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Don't Have Any

Hi, I'm Moon - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Frank Addresses Congress - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Turn Off That Zappa

Frank Getting Sick - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^

Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany -

Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa

Nap Time (from

Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The



5LP DELUXE EDITION:

LP1 - SIDE A:

Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention

You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention

Everytime I See You - The Heartbreakers^

Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention

You Didn't Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The Mofo Project/Object) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention

How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa

"The Reason We Have Stayed Together…" - Frank Zappa interview with Warren

LP1 - SIDE B:

Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention

Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa



LP 2 - SIDE C:



Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) - The Mothers of Invention

Mother People (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention

Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale - Orchestre de l'Opéra

"FZ on Varèse" - Frank Zappa interview with

Varèse: Ionisation -

LP 2 - SIDE D:

The Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes -GTO's^

No Longer Umpire - Alice Cooper

Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank Zappa

Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*

Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*

Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention



LP 3 - SIDE E:

Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) - Frank Zappa

Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank Zappa

Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*

Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes - The Compleat Soundtrack) - Frank Zappa

Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*



LP 3 - SIDE F:

Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*

The

Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary

Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe's Garage - Act I) - Frank Zappa

Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa



LP 4 - SIDE G:

The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*

R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank Zappa

Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany -

G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa

LP 4 - SIDE H:

Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^

Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa

Nap Time (from



LP 5 - SIDE I:

Frank's Library - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Edgewood

Frank's Parents - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

The Blackouts - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Greeting Cards - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Studio Z - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Frank Goes To Jail - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Musically Difficult - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

The Parts Are Complicated - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Murray Roman's TV Show - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Frank Put His Foot Down - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Laurel Canyon - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

The Manson Family - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Are We Going To Get Paid - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Steve Vai's Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Frank Could Be Hardcore - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell



LP 5 - SIDE J:

Bruce Bickford's Zappa Head - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

If I'm Alive - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Keep This Guy Under Check - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Frank's Business Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Fake It - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Don't Have Any

Hi, I'm Moon - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Frank Addresses Congress - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Turn Off That Zappa

Frank Getting Sick - Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The



2LP EDITION:

LP 1 - SIDE A:

Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention

Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa

Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention



LP 1 - SIDE B:

Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*

Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank Zappa

Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank Zappa

Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*

Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary



LP 2 - SIDE C:

The

Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*

Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*

Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa

The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*

R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank Zappa



LP 2 - SIDE D:

Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^

Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa

G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa

Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The



21-TRACK DIGITAL EDITION:

Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of Invention

Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*

How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa

Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of Invention

Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*

Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank Zappa

Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank Zappa

Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*

Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary

The

Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*

Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*

Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa

The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*

R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank Zappa

Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^

Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa

G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank Zappa

Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The

* Previously unreleased

^ Currently not available

zappa.com

facebook.com/zappa

twitter.com/zappa New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, the companion album to the highly acclaimed Alex Winter-directed documentary "Zappa" about the prolific genius composer, free speech activist, cultural ambassador to Czechoslovakia and legendary musician, Frank Zappa, is now available as a 3CD deluxe edition via Zappa Records/UMe. The CD collection comes on the heels of the surprise digital release of the soundtrack released in conjunction with the film on Franksgiving, November 27th. A 5LP deluxe vinyl box set, which will be available on 180-gram black vinyl as well as on limited edition 180-gram smoke vinyl, exclusively via Zappa.com, uDiscover and Sound of Vinyl online stores, will arrive May 7th along with a 2LP edition on 180-gram clear vinyl. Pre-order for all vinyl configurations is available now. "Zappa" is available everywhere in the U.S. on demand from Magnolia Pictures.With unfettered access to the Zappa Vault and all its archival footage, "Zappa," directed by Alex Winter and distributed by Magnolia Pictures, explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Winter's assembly features appearances by Zappa's widow Gail Zappa and several of his musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others. Announced on Kickstarter in 2016, the film became the highest-funded documentary in the crowdfunding site's history.Certified " Fresh " on Rotten Tomatoes with 96% on the Tomatometer, the film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews with the Wall Street Journal hailing it as "Compelling. Epic. Accomplishes the acrobatic act of doing justice to a figure like Frank Zappa," and Variety declaring, "ZAPPA creates an emotional through line that lends a rare clarity to the life and work of this most idiosyncratic of all rock stars," adding, "A multimedia immersion. When Winter takes on a subject like this one, he doesn't just explore it; he surrounds and penetrates it. The movie insists on seeing Frank Zappa not from the outside but, rather, in the way that he saw himself: as a deadly serious and obsessive aesthete-musician in freak's clothing, a man consumed by breaking out of what he viewed as the shackling boundaries of the pop-music business." Washington Post calls it, "a whirlwind yet comprehensive journey through pop culture and politics. Winter gives Zappa pride of place among the most important composers of the 20th century," while Rolling Stone raves, "ZAPPA does exactly what it sets out to do: establish its subject as one of 20th-century music's most innovative and uncompromising composers. A perfect roadmap for future generations of fans," and Mojo describes it as "dazzling and gripping."Showcasing Zappa's unique sonic brilliance and nearly every song heard in the film, the 68-track soundtrack features 12 previously unreleased recordings from The Vault, which include performances from the Whisky A Go-Go in 1968, the Fillmore West in '70 and Zappa's famed performance of "Dancin' Fool" on "Saturday Night Live" in '78, and spans Zappa's expansive catalog with 25 additional songs from across his peerless and influential career, from his seminal 1966 debut double album with the Mothers of Invention, Freak Out!, to the final release of his lifetime, 1993's The Yellow Shark, a live orchestral album performed by the Ensemble Modern in Europe in 1992.The soundtrack includes songs from Zappa's record labels Straight and Bizarre Records such as "No Longer Umpire" from Alice Cooper's debut album, Pretties For You, originally released on Straight in 1969; "The Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes" by GTO's, from the all-girl group's one and only album, Permanent Damage, produced by Zappa. It also includes two classical compositions by Zappa's lifetime inspirations Edgard Varese and Igor Stravinsky as well as several interview clips. The soundtrack is rounded out with 26 original score cues newly composed by John Frizzell for the documentary.Taken together "Zappa" and the companion soundtrack offer a riveting, revealing and emotional portrait of Frank Zappa, a trailblazer, iconoclast, virtuosic musician and fearless artist who forever changed music and culture with his unconventional and uncompromising vision. From his early psychedelic rock beginnings to his avant-garde experimentation, jazz-rock explorations, symphonic suites and satirical send-ups to his conceptual, compositional and technological innovations, Zappa shattered the norms every step of the way and his influence and ethos continues to reverberate as strongly today as ever.3CD & DIGITAL TRACK LIST:CD1:Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of InventionYou're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of InventionEverytime I See You - The Heartbreakers^Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of InventionMemories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go - June 23, 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go - June 23, 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*The Duke (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go - June 23, 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa"The Reason We Have Stayed Together…" - Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston, MA - January 31, 1969* Black Beauty (from Mystery Disc) - Frank ZappaAbsolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of InventionYou Didn't Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The MOFO Project/Object) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of InventionAgency Man (from Mystery Disc) - Frank ZappaOh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) - The Mothers of InventionMother People (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of InventionStravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale - Orchestre de l'Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung"FZ on Varèse" - Frank Zappa interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus, Indiana University Radio-TV Center - April 25, 1974*Varèse: Ionisation - Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre BoulezThe Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes - GTO's^No Longer Umpire - Alice CooperRoad Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank ZappaCD2:Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) - Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention, John Lennon, Yoko OnoYour Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) - Frank ZappaCheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank ZappaApostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes - The Compleat Soundtrack) - Frank Zappa^Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) - Frank ZappaSofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) - Frank ZappaFembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe's Garage - Act I) - Frank ZappaValley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon ZappaThe Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank ZappaG-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank ZappaCD3:Frank's Library - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellEdgewood Arsenal - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank's Parents - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellThe Blackouts - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellGreeting Cards - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellStudio Z - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank Goes To Jail - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellMusically Difficult - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellThe Parts Are Complicated - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellMurray Roman's TV Show - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank Put His Foot Down - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellLaurel Canyon - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellThe Manson Family - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellAre We Going To Get Paid - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellSteve Vai's Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank Could Be Hardcore - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellBruce Bickford's Zappa Head - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellIf I'm Alive - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellKeep This Guy Under Check - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank's Business Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFake It - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellDon't Have Any Friends - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellHi, I'm Moon - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank Addresses Congress - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellTurn Off That Zappa Music - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank Getting Sick - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellEnvelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany - September 19, 1992) - Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa*Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank ZappaNap Time (from Everything Is Healing Nicely) - Frank ZappaWatermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music Of Frank Zappa - A Memorial Tribute) - Frank Zappa5LP DELUXE EDITION:LP1 - SIDE A:Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of InventionYou're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of InventionEverytime I See You - The Heartbreakers^Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of InventionYou Didn't Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The Mofo Project/Object) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of InventionHow Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank Zappa"The Reason We Have Stayed Together…" - Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston, MA - January 31, 1969*LP1 - SIDE B:Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of InventionAgency Man (from Mystery Disc) - Frank ZappaLP 2 - SIDE C: Black Beauty (from Mystery Disc) - Frank ZappaOh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) - The Mothers of InventionMother People (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of InventionStravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale - Orchestre de l'Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung"FZ on Varèse" - Frank Zappa interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus - Indiana University Radio-TV Center - April 25, 1974*Varèse: Ionisation - Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre BoulezLP 2 - SIDE D:The Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes -GTO's^No Longer Umpire - Alice CooperRoad Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank ZappaCall Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of InventionLP 3 - SIDE E:Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) - Frank ZappaCheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank ZappaApostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes - The Compleat Soundtrack) - Frank ZappaDancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*LP 3 - SIDE F:Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) - Frank ZappaSofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) - Frank ZappaFembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe's Garage - Act I) - Frank ZappaValley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon ZappaLP 4 - SIDE G:The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank ZappaOverture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany - September 19, 1992) - Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank ZappaG-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank ZappaLP 4 - SIDE H:Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank ZappaNap Time (from Everything Is Healing Nicely) - Frank ZappaLP 5 - SIDE I:Frank's Library - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellEdgewood Arsenal - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank's Parents - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellThe Blackouts - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellGreeting Cards - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellStudio Z - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank Goes To Jail - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellMusically Difficult - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellThe Parts Are Complicated - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellMurray Roman's TV Show - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank Put His Foot Down - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellLaurel Canyon - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellThe Manson Family - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellAre We Going To Get Paid - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellSteve Vai's Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank Could Be Hardcore - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellLP 5 - SIDE J:Bruce Bickford's Zappa Head - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellIf I'm Alive - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellKeep This Guy Under Check - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank's Business Perspective - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFake It - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellDon't Have Any Friends - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellHi, I'm Moon - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank Addresses Congress - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellTurn Off That Zappa Music - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellFrank Getting Sick - Original Documentary Score by John FrizzellWatermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa - A Memorial Tribute) - Frank Zappa2LP EDITION:LP 1 - SIDE A:Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of InventionMemories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank ZappaAbsolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of InventionLP 1 - SIDE B:Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank ZappaCheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank ZappaApostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) - Frank ZappaLP 2 - SIDE C:The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) - Frank ZappaMo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon ZappaThe Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank ZappaLP 2 - SIDE D:Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank ZappaG-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank ZappaWatermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa - A Memorial Tribute) - Frank Zappa21-TRACK DIGITAL EDITION:Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) - The Mothers of InventionMemories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) - The Mothers of Invention*How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) - Frank ZappaAbsolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) - The Mothers of InventionCall Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West - November 6, 1970) - Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) - Frank ZappaCheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) - Frank ZappaApostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall - June 21, 1974) - Frank Zappa*Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) - Frank ZappaThe Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) - Frank ZappaMo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) - Frank Zappa*Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" - October 21, 1978) - Frank Zappa*Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) - Frank Zappa & Moon ZappaThe Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC - 1984) - Frank Zappa*R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) - Frank ZappaEnvelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) - Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra^Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank ZappaG-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) - Frank ZappaWatermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa - A Memorial Tribute) - Frank Zappa* Previously unreleased^ Currently not availablezappa.comfacebook.com/zappatwitter.com/zappa



