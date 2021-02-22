Blue Water Highway Share New Video "Paper Airplanes"





When Blue Water Highway assembled to begin writing their next album, the lyrics of "Paper Airplanes" served as inspiration for a new creative starting point. "We wanted to explore the contrasts of childhood and adulthood," writes singer and guitarist Zack Kibodeaux. "What is it like for you to stand in your childhood room as an adult, or look up at the stars, and how do you have dreams as a realistic, maybe jaded grown-up?"



"Paper Airplanes" opened things up for the band, setting the tone for a succession of songs that quickly followed, and the vision for their new album, indeed titled Paper Airplanes, became clear. "It wasn't just going to be the album we wanted to make," says Kibodeaux. "It would be the record we needed to make."



'The sonic theme of the album was what we kept calling "building a space ship in a barn," writes singer and guitarist Zack Kibodeaux. "It was essentially mixing organic sounds of the country with sounds of the urbanized, modern world. We achieved that with acoustic instruments and natural vocal harmonies, mixed with analog synthesizers and electric guitars. Lyrically, we were going for something similar, holding fast to elemental and timeless values of love and communication, while the world outside is rapidly changing and sometimes feeling more isolating and disconnected.'



Blue Water Highway was started by Zack Kibodeaux (lead vocals/guitar) and Greg Essington (vocals/guitar) who have been best friends since high school. Zack then turned to Catherine Clarke (vocals/keyboard), to complete the three-part harmonies that the band would soon be known for, and they were joined by Kyle Smith (bass). They take their name from the roadway that links their hometown of Lake Jackson, Texas to Galveston. They have released two full length studio albums to date in 2015's Things We Carry and 2018's Heartbreak City, as well as their hit single "Evangeline".




