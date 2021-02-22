Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 22/02/2021

The Mercury Riots Release Lyric Video For New Single 'Save Me A Drink'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US rock band, THE MERCURY RIOTS, have released a lyric video for their debut single 'Save Me A Drink', which is out today on all digital platforms.
THE MERCURY RIOTS is a healthy combination of loud, fast, jet-fuel powered rock n roll and Save Me A Drink has all the elements of the classic rock n roll songs we all grew up with, but retooled with a modern twist.

THE MERCURY RIOTS is a new band formed by members of popular LA bands Warner Drive, The Brave Ones, and the infamous Bullets And Octane, this power-trio "super-band" brings a sense of swagger and prowess to the stage.

With soaring guitars from Felipe Rodrigo, unique and charismatic vocals from the bassist/frontman Zachary Kibbee and a rocksteady pulse from Jonny Udell on drums, THE MERCURY RIOTS will definitely be a crowd-pleaser when they inevitably hit the road.
"I'd known Jonny for years around the LA music scene, having seen Warner Drive many times. And Felipe and I had already played together in my project and The Brave Ones", says Zachary Kibbee, the electric and powerful voice of the band. "So when we played together in Bullets it just clicked really well. So well in fact, that we really wanted to explore more music together, we just couldn't help ourselves."
"Our plans are to keep releasing music through 2021 and to get back on the road as soon as the world opens up again." exclaims Jonny Udell.

THE MERCURY RIOTS have the hunger to take on the greats and this brilliant new artist has produced a hugely appealing and infectious debut single that deserves your attention.

THE MERCURY RIOTS is:
Zachary Kibbee - Vocals, Bass
Felipe Rodrigo - Guitars
Jonny Udell - Drums
www.facebook.com/themercuryriots






Most read news of the week
At 2.5 Million Streams, Teen Alt Pop/ EDM Prodigy Mikalyn Releases Single "I Love You Too Much"
NF Announces New Project Clouds (The Mixtape) Out March 26, With Ominous Title Track And Video For "Clouds"
"56th Academy Of Country Music Awards" To Broadcast Live On April 18, 2021
New Zealand's Biggest Pop Band SIX60 Plays The Biggest Live Music Event Of 2021 To A Crowd Of 32,000 Fans This Weekend
Greta Van Fleet Shares Ethereal New Music Video "Heat Above"
Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services
Big Daddy Swolls Drops Another Hip Hop Party-Starting Anthem 'Roll It Back'
Hip-Hop Icon Nelly Releases His 20th Anniversary Live Performance Of 'Country Grammar' In Its Entirety
Psych Rockers Spirit Mother To Be Featured Saturday, 2/20, On Vol. 3 Of Live In The Mojave Desert Concert Film Series


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209341 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021951198577881 secs