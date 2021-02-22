Austin's Arrows To Fire Release Harley Davidson-Inspired 'I'm Supersonic', Mixed By Iconic Producer Tim Palmer





Driven by solid guitar power, their sound is in keeping with a tradition of '90s-rooted alternative rock, only with a current twist.



Just as the previous single 'I'm Supersonic' was mixed by legendary producer Tim Palmer (David Bowie's Tin Machine, The Mission, HIM, U2, Robert Plant,



A US-French collaboration, Arrows To Fire is Austin native John Joyo on vocals and French/American guitarist Chris Lavigne (guitarist, composer), who warns listeners about this single "Get ready for a ride and rock on".



"Chris and I both love Harley Davidson motorcycles and both love anything that goes fast. "I'm Supersonic" is written from the perspective of a vintage 74 cubic inch Harley Davidson Shovelhead motor," says John Joyo.



"Even though it's old, it has guts and will kick your ass every time you ride it. This motor is psyched out of its mind to be ridden hard and can't wait to melt your face off. We basically channeled the energy of one of the baddest motors ever built into this song. Hopefully people will feel that when they hear it!"



Joyo and Lavigne - both biotech entrepreneurs - first met in 2016 during a meeting about medical devices. They soon discovered a shared passion for alternative rock and strong desire to use music as a forum to address varied subjects - both personal and political. It didn't take long for them to find common ground in sound and grow a path that led to releasing their 2016 debut album.



The band has since blazed its way onto the alternative rock scene with their 2018 album 'Here We Go' and a series of YouTube videos that have racked up nearly a million views collectively, most notably for 'This is Here', underlining the song's call to action for planetary preservation. Indie Rock Cafe listed Arrows to Fire a band to watch after their 2018 South By Southwest debut. Amazon's music curators were equally impressed, including their cover of Golden Earring's 'Radar Love' in their epic Open Road Amazon Original playlist.



Their songmanship influenced by

'I'm Supersonic' will be released on February 18 and will be available across online stores such as Apple Music, and streaming platforms such as Spotify.



All songs and lyrics written, performed and recorded by John Joyo & Chris Lavigne

Recorded at the ATF World headquarters in Austin

Mixed by Tim Palmer in Austin, Texas

