New Electronic Dance Music Artist Sarah Nadal Debuts EP





Scottish DJ and producer



British artist

"The tool came complete with royalty free beats, percussions, bass, synths, vox's and so much more enabling me to compile tracks in a fraction of the time that it would normally take to produce music. I was thrilled. It was certainly my click moment. I remember my sons jumping around the room dancing to the music they had made and thinking 'that sounds really good.' "



In her first EP, Back Again released on February 27, Nadal delves in her mixture of British, Italian, Chinese, and Jamaican roots to combine different aspects of each culture in her music, just as she combines electronic beats with splash of drums and bass.

"My own taste in music is quite broad. I like World Music, Jazz, Afro Beats, Drum and Bass, Classical and Electronic music, so I can see myself incorporating these genres into my work," she says.



While the upbeat electronic music Back Again is mostly a fruit of love and creative experimentation, the EP also has roots in formal education of music. She studied Art & Design (Music production) and has a post-graduate diploma in Enterprise Management for Creative Arts. She started her career in media and later moved up the ladders in marketing. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Every successful artist today had a "click" moment at some point. French electronic music producer David Guetta was DJing around the country for a long time before he became a smash hit after playing around with a Farley Jackmaster Funk piece.Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris was producing his bedroom demos before he decided to move from Scotland to London. His first efforts failed. He returned home and posted his music to his MySpace page. It was only then that an EMI representative liked his work and signed him on.British artist Sarah Nadal's "click" moment came when her son introduced her to "a tool that allowed me to create the tracks and turn them around" quickly."The tool came complete with royalty free beats, percussions, bass, synths, vox's and so much more enabling me to compile tracks in a fraction of the time that it would normally take to produce music. I was thrilled. It was certainly my click moment. I remember my sons jumping around the room dancing to the music they had made and thinking 'that sounds really good.' "In her first EP, Back Again released on February 27, Nadal delves in her mixture of British, Italian, Chinese, and Jamaican roots to combine different aspects of each culture in her music, just as she combines electronic beats with splash of drums and bass."My own taste in music is quite broad. I like World Music, Jazz, Afro Beats, Drum and Bass, Classical and Electronic music, so I can see myself incorporating these genres into my work," she says.While the upbeat electronic music Back Again is mostly a fruit of love and creative experimentation, the EP also has roots in formal education of music. She studied Art & Design (Music production) and has a post-graduate diploma in Enterprise Management for Creative Arts. She started her career in media and later moved up the ladders in marketing.



