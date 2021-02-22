Diva Keydoli Releases Her New Album



At age 8, Keydoli was already performing in music festivals. It is really when she discovered Madona that she decided to shift her focus towards pop music. Then a documentary about Micheal Jackson made Keydoli feel sure about what she wanted: a music career.

Her talent was discovered by a family friend who brought her to a studio record label called "Blue Zebra" : it is in this studio she recorded her first vocals as a backup artist. The label aired the song, called "Mongolo", on radio stations. It was her first hit, she was 11.



Few months later, International producer



She remembers her first music group with schoolfriends, playing front of a studio called "Calif Records", from California, few kilometers from her home in Eastleigh streets, drawing attention as they showcased there talent. It was only few years later, when school was over, that Calif Records producer Clement Rapudo offered her to act in a clip with one of the artist named Jimwhat. The main role had to be acted by a beauty girl and the clip was named "Under 18". The song was an immediat hit.



About the same time, her solo project "Nipe" was finally released. She was 17 then and the song became a double hit , with "Under 18".

"Nipe" was premiered in the movie "Project Daddy" (2004) as one of the soundtracks of the movie. On every

She recorded "Elewa" and other songs with the producer



Despite her new life, she managed to record at Ketebull Production while she got her diploma. One day, during a recording session, she received a phone call that would change her life : her husband had just passed away in a dramatic accident. She was 21 and 3 months pregnant....



During the long Stations of the Cross that followed, music was always in her mind : she wrote a number of songs while working hard for sustaining her family. In 2019, a Qatari Company, ADGS was sponsoring her new album "Love Stages", available on YouTube, iTunes and Spotify



Tracks on the album:

1. HERO

She made him her African superhero who she wishes to call upon to rescue her

Written by Keydoli

Produced by Petrooze



2. YEYE

A girl isn't afraid to chase on what she wants , it's all about fun, love and money

Written by Keydoli

Produced by Petrooze



3. ISOKO FT PLATFORM

Two lovers talking about their feelings for each other

Written by Platform

Produced by Aloneym

Mixed and mastered by Lizer Classic



4. COCO



Written by Keydoli

Produced by Petrooze



5. ACHIA BODY FT MEEBROWN

When she meets her ex-lover and realize they still have feelings for each other

Written by Keydoli & Meebrown

Produced by Yogo on the Beat



6. LOVE YOU

Describing her pure love for him is all she wants to show

Written by Keydoli

Produced by Petrooze



7. BAKORA

A woman ready to please her love by being good to him

Written by Platform

Produced Aloneym



The songs carries infused traditional coastarian bongo melody and Afro pop RnB genre.

A generous soul, Keydoli is deeply involved in a project to open a foundation for autistic children with disabilities , to provide special care and education for these children and their mothers. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) She possesses a pure and soft textured voice punctuated by light. She can boast one of the most special voices in a field known for many original-sounding women.At age 8, Keydoli was already performing in music festivals. It is really when she discovered Madona that she decided to shift her focus towards pop music. Then a documentary about Micheal Jackson made Keydoli feel sure about what she wanted: a music career.Her talent was discovered by a family friend who brought her to a studio record label called "Blue Zebra" : it is in this studio she recorded her first vocals as a backup artist. The label aired the song, called "Mongolo", on radio stations. It was her first hit, she was 11.Few months later, International producer Vincent Othieno and the late Bruce Odhiambo recorded her first song "Nipe" at Johari Cleff Records but the song was not immediately released due to her young age and school obligations.She remembers her first music group with schoolfriends, playing front of a studio called "Calif Records", from California, few kilometers from her home in Eastleigh streets, drawing attention as they showcased there talent. It was only few years later, when school was over, that Calif Records producer Clement Rapudo offered her to act in a clip with one of the artist named Jimwhat. The main role had to be acted by a beauty girl and the clip was named "Under 18". The song was an immediat hit.About the same time, her solo project "Nipe" was finally released. She was 17 then and the song became a double hit , with "Under 18"."Nipe" was premiered in the movie "Project Daddy" (2004) as one of the soundtracks of the movie. On every Radio and TV station of East Africa, Keydoli was number one. Rewarded by such a success and a number of performances on stage, she decided that all benefits would go to charities.She recorded "Elewa" and other songs with the producer Jesse Bukindu. This is when she decided to go back to college to pursue studying. At the age of 19 she met the man who would become the love of her life and the father of her two children.Despite her new life, she managed to record at Ketebull Production while she got her diploma. One day, during a recording session, she received a phone call that would change her life : her husband had just passed away in a dramatic accident. She was 21 and 3 months pregnant....During the long Stations of the Cross that followed, music was always in her mind : she wrote a number of songs while working hard for sustaining her family. In 2019, a Qatari Company, ADGS was sponsoring her new album "Love Stages", available on YouTube, iTunes and SpotifyTracks on the album:1. HEROShe made him her African superhero who she wishes to call upon to rescue herWritten by KeydoliProduced by Petrooze2. YEYEA girl isn't afraid to chase on what she wants , it's all about fun, love and moneyWritten by KeydoliProduced by Petrooze3. ISOKO FT PLATFORMTwo lovers talking about their feelings for each otherWritten by PlatformProduced by AloneymMixed and mastered by Lizer Classic4. COCO Jealousy for the Man she isn't ready to let goWritten by KeydoliProduced by Petrooze5. ACHIA BODY FT MEEBROWNWhen she meets her ex-lover and realize they still have feelings for each otherWritten by Keydoli & MeebrownProduced by Yogo on the Beat6. LOVE YOUDescribing her pure love for him is all she wants to showWritten by KeydoliProduced by Petrooze7. BAKORAA woman ready to please her love by being good to himWritten by PlatformProduced AloneymThe songs carries infused traditional coastarian bongo melody and Afro pop RnB genre.A generous soul, Keydoli is deeply involved in a project to open a foundation for autistic children with disabilities , to provide special care and education for these children and their mothers.



