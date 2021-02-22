Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 22/02/2021

Project213 Takes An Artistic Left Turn In New Music Video "Bleed With Who?" On Top40-Charts!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Project213 is an explosion of ideas. Thriving in a laboratory of instruments and embedded in a collection of odd circumstances, Jared Hallock's eclectic approach to self-expression cascades his musical perspectives over punk and rock sensibilities.

Last year's releases "Naughty Jenny" and "Shit's so Cool" have solidified the group's multifarious approach, and "Bleed With Who?" further enhances their slightly-psychedelic perspectives. "Bleed With Who?" is a song about the death of your ego; a song about finally realizing that you are a pretty butterfly.

Riding high on the momentum from last year's video release of "Naughty Jenny", Project213 takes a bit of an artistic left turn and lands somewhere in between the minds of Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock. Their new music video for "Bleed With Who?" offers a visual and aural exploration of metamorphosis via blooming butterfly imagery juxtaposed over crunchy guitars, and pounding drums.

Rather than a traditional narrative, the visuals for "Bleed with Who?" offer a moment in time when the subject of the song is busy decomposing into beautiful butterflies. A whole onslaught of these metaphors make their way from a shattered head and ride the breeze, rhythmically pulsing with life, onward. The story of both the video and the song is found in the direction of their flight, most whipped away on a breeze, with a few breaking away and forging a new path.






Most read news of the week
NF Announces New Project Clouds (The Mixtape) Out March 26, With Ominous Title Track And Video For "Clouds"
New Zealand's Biggest Pop Band SIX60 Plays The Biggest Live Music Event Of 2021 To A Crowd Of 32,000 Fans This Weekend
Greta Van Fleet Shares Ethereal New Music Video "Heat Above"
Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services
Big Daddy Swolls Drops Another Hip Hop Party-Starting Anthem 'Roll It Back'
Hip-Hop Icon Nelly Releases His 20th Anniversary Live Performance Of 'Country Grammar' In Its Entirety
Psych Rockers Spirit Mother To Be Featured Saturday, 2/20, On Vol. 3 Of Live In The Mojave Desert Concert Film Series
Yasi Shares R&B-Infused New Single 'Guilty'
Bon Jovi Release New Video For Single "Story Of Love"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0189240 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014169216156006 secs