News
Rock 22/02/2021

Emmylou Harris's Grammy-Winning Album "Red Dirt Girl," Now On Red Vinyl

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emmylou Harris's Nonesuch Records debut album, Red Dirt Girl, which was first released more than twenty years ago in September 2000 and went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album, is now available on limited-edition, translucent red vinyl. You can get it here. The initial vinyl edition of the album, released on standard black vinyl in 2016, is no longer in print.

Harris - whom the Los Angeles Times dubbed "the most captivating female artist ever in country music" - wrote all but one of the twelve tracks on Red Dirt Girl, marking only the second time in her career that she had been so involved in the composition of an album. "In songs about lonely journeys and lost companions," said the New York Times, "Ms. Harris has found herself."

Red Dirt Girl was produced by Malcolm Burn, who had worked with Harris engineering and mixing her previous solo studio recording, 1995's Wrecking Ball, and features Burn on piano, guitar, and bass; Buddy Miller on lead guitar; Daryl Johnson on bass and drums; and Ethan Johns on drums, guitar, and other miscellaneous instruments. Dave Matthews sings a duet with Harris on the album, and Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, and Patty Griffin also contribute vocals.

Commenting on her new label and record back in 2000, Harris said: "I take pride in my new association with Nonesuch, a label for whom I have great admiration. Red Dirt Girl is a very meaningful record for me. I've only written this much for an album once before—The Ballad of Sally Rose—and I'm very pleased as well with what we have accomplished in the studio."

Nonesuch Records President David Bither, then Senior Vice President, said at the time: "We have had the privilege over many years to work with some of the most creative and influential artists and producers in music. This launches a new area of musical exploration for Nonesuch, and we are thrilled that Emmylou is the artist to open this door for us. It is an honor to work with an artist who has such a formidable body of work behind her, but who is now creating possibly the best music of her career."

Harris has since released three additional solo studio albums on Nonesuch, Stumble into Grace (2003), All I Intended to Be (2008), Hard Bargain (2011); reissues of Wrecking Ball (2014) and her 1992 album with the Nash Ramblers, At the Ryman (2017); two duo albums with Rodney Crowell, the Grammy-winning Old Yellow Moon (2013) and The Traveling Kind (2015); two releases in 2006 with Marc Knopfler, All the Roadrunning and Real Live Roadrunning; and vinyl box sets of her early albums, in 2017 and 2019.






