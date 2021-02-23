Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 23/02/2021

Sony Music Publishing Signs The Kid Laroi To Global Deal

Sony Music Publishing Signs The Kid Laroi To Global Deal
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Sony Music Publishing announced the signing of hit breakthrough artist, songwriter, and producer The Kid LAROI to a worldwide deal.
Sydney-native Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, aka The Kid LAROI, has quickly become a global superstar, captivating fans across the world with songs including "Let Her Go," "Diva" ft. Lil Tecca, "Go" ft. Juice WRLD, and "Without You," which currently sits at No. 2 on the UK Official Singles Chart.

In just over a few months, his 2020 debut mixtape F*ck Love has earned chart-topping success, reaching number three on the Billboard 200 Chart. LAROI also made history this month as the youngest solo artist ever to reach No. 1 on the Australian ARIA Charts, with his deluxe edition mixtape F*ck Love (Savage).

Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt said, "What The Kid LAROI has already achieved as a songwriter is exceptional. He is such an incredible talent, who is deserving of this moment. As he continues to make his mark, Sony Music Publishing will fully support his career development and creative vision with even more opportunities to excel."

"The signing of The Kid LAROI signals an important new era for Sony Music Publishing. LAROI is an international talent that represents the next generation of iconic superstars, and we're excited to support his future as a songwriter," said Sony Music Publishing VP, Creative, Adrian Nunez.

The Kid LAROI said, "Signing with Sony Music Publishing this week, and I feel blessed. If just one person out there connects with my journey and life experiences through my music, then I have achieved what I set out to do, and it is a privilege to have the fans that I have to share the journey ahead with me. To be a member of the writing family at Sony Music Publishing, where many of my idols and so many legends have their home is an honor. I am excited at what the future holds and to have gained the faith of the best industry professionals in the business at the age of 17 and coming from Australia. Thank you to Big Jon and the SMP team for this wonderful opportunity."

The Kid LAROI began his music career performing at the age of 13, and his debut EP, 14 with a Dream, was released independently in 2018 when he was only 14 years old. That same year, he earned national attention as a finalist on the Triple J Unearthed competition and landed a spot opening for American rapper Juice WRLD on his Australian tour. The two musicians struck up a friendship, with Juice WRLD helping to mentor LAROI in the music industry. Since then, LAROI's career has skyrocketed, earning him top accolades including several RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications and three ARIA award nominations for Best Male Artist, Breakthrough Artist, and Best Hip-Hop Release.






